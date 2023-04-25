Flying Lizard Seeks Glory in the Land of Jazz and Jambalaya

NEW ORLEANS, La. (April 25, 2023) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will not be the only event making music in New Orleans, Louisiana this weekend, as SRO America brings multiple championship battles to New Orleans Motorsports Park for two packed days of sports car racing. Four Flying Lizard Motorsport entries will compete in the event, racing in Rounds Five and Six of the GT America Powered by AWS and Rounds Three and Four of the Pirelli GT4 America series. With three Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars and one Porsche 911 GT3 R, the Lizards have multiple attempts to hit it big in the Big Easy.

“We have some unfinished business at NOLA,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Both of our GT4 entries of Elias & Andy as well as Jason Bell has issues in the event last year and were taken out by another car during the race. We had fast cars at Sonoma and have gotten off to a great start for the season and we are always striving to get the most out of the cars and the program. We want to keep this momentum going. We were able to run a two-day test recently at NOLA with the GT4 cars and the GT3 car of Andy Wilzoch. The SRO America-sanctioned series are so competitive, and these test days give us some great information that we can hopefully use to our advantage in this next round.”

GT America Powered by AWS

Race Length: 40 minutes

Classes: GT2, GT3, GT4

Race Start: 4/29 at 12:55 PM CT, 4/30 at 9:30 AM CT

In the GT America, the series for bronze-rated only drivers, Flying Lizard Motorsports has three entries across the GT4 and GT3 (called SRO3) classes. In the GT4 class, Jason Bell and the team lead the point standings, with one win and two additional podium finishes in the first four races of the season. The No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 will ride that momentum headed into NOLA Motorsports Park, currently holding a four-point lead over Ross Chouest. Elias Sabo has enjoyed his own success this season in the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4, most recently finishing in second place in round four at Sonoma Raceway earlier this month. Andy Wilzoch and his No. 460 Porsche 911 GT3 R have become an immediate fan-favorite, sporting the traditional Flying Lizard livery from the team’s early years in the American Le Mans Series. With a best finish of eighth place so far, Wilzoch’s results continue to show progress each race, as he strives to bring the Lizard livery back to the top step in the competitive SRO3 class.

Pirelli GT4 America

Race Length: 60 minutes

Classes: Silver, Pro-Am, Am

Race Start: 4/29 at 5:00 PM CT, 4/30 at 11:30 AM CT

The No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 is the sole Lizard entry in the GT4 America series, competing in the Pro-Am class with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee. The pair kicked off the 2023 season at Sonoma Raceway earlier this month, earning a third and fifth-place finish. The duo had a podium run in sight in the second race, but an untimely yellow flag changed the race order as pit stops were being completed, ultimately removing the positive result from their grasp. A total of 41 entries are competing in the event, racing on the 2.75, 16-turn circuit.

Tune In

All four races will stream live for free on YouTube.com/GTWorld, taking place on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30th. Fans can follow Flying Lizard Motorsport on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for live behind-the-scenes happenings and important updates.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

