No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 EVO22 RACES INTO THE BIG EASY FOR GT WORLD CHALLENGE AMERICA

(Deland, Fla.) April 25, 2023 — Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher return to the site of their first win together in GT World Challenge America as they and Racers Edge Motorsports and Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) head to NOLA Motorsports Park for Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2023 season. In 2022, Harrison and Farnbacher podiumed and then won their race on the 2.75 mile, 16-turn track driving the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 as the first of many accolades in their championship winning season.

Harrison and Farnbacher enter this weekend as the Pro class points leaders, after a solid weekend at Sonoma Raceway, with a P3 finish in Race 1 capped by Harrison’s final turn pass for a stunning Race 2 victory in the teammates’ class debut.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS weekend for Rounds 3 and 4 at NOLA Motorsports Park kicks off with a test day for all classes before official practice begins on Friday, April 28. The green flag flies in New Orleans on Saturday, April 29 at 3:10 pm and Sunday, April 30, at 1:45pm, both Central Standard Time, and streamed live at GT World on YouTube.

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison:

“I’m thrilled to be back with Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti so soon after we’ve spent so much time already together this month. I just made the joke to Mario that I think we’ve spent nearly the whole month together, so it’s a good thing we are all friends. We’re coming into this weekend in a great position after leaving Sonoma with a podium and a win and the points lead in the championship. We know we have a long season, so we’re not content to stop there. We want to continue to get better and collect points as we focus on the long-term goal of the Pro championship. For me personally, I’m excited to get back into the car and go to back to the track where the winning all started for us last year. I think we’re going to be strong contenders as this is a good track for us and the Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3. Jim (Pattin, our engineer) has gotten us to a great point with setup in this car. I’m so thankful for the hard work from the entire Racers Edge crew and Jon Mirachi to get these cars prepped for all of these back-to-back events. I’m looking forward to wrapping up the month with more wins and some champagne.”

Mario Farnbacher:

“I think this is a really cool track, and we also had our first win here last year, so I have lots of good memories. We had a good test here a few weeks ago, so I think we have a great car coming into this weekend’s races. A lot of the results may come down to the weather situation, but we have a car that perform well regardless of the conditions thanks to Racers Edge Motorsports, HPD, Harrison Contracting and WTRAndretti. We definitely have a good shot for more championship points. I’m really thankful that Ashton is back after Long Beach and I always look forward to every chance I get to race with her and this team.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

About the HPD Driver Academy Program

The Honda Performance Development (HPD) Driver Academy Program was developed to enable qualified racers to accelerate their racing career via ‘on-track’ and ‘off-track’ training from experienced Acura/Honda professional drivers, HPD-supported teams, and HPD personnel. The program includes sessions in the championship winning Acura NSX GT3 Evo or Honda Civic Type R TCR teaching the special knowledge and various skills required for professional sports car racing. The program is available by application-only and is limited to eight students per year.

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc., (HPD) has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993 from pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA to commercial racing programs. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura’s high-performance racing programs in North America, specializing in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.