TONI BREIDINGER JOINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES WITH TRICON GARAGE SPONSORED BY VICTORIA’S SECRET

By Official Release

Charlotte, NC – TRICON Garage announced today that Toni Breidinger will join the team as driver of the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas Speedway on May 6. The 23-year-old will make her series debut, breaking ground as the first Arab American woman to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) sponsored by Victoria’s Secret.

Breidinger primarily competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS), where she is slated for 11 races with Venturini Motorsports in addition to a full season in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup. In 34 career AMS starts, the Bay Area native has collected nine top-ten finishes. In addition, Breidinger captured 19 victories in her United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel midget career before making the transition to stock cars in her late teens.

Last September, Breidinger was featured in Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 Fall Collection Campaign. Victoria’s Secret is honored to support Breidinger as part of their ongoing commitment to champion voices, perspectives and experiences.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria’s Secret model. I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am—I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas! I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it,” said Breidinger.

Breidinger will be running double duty that day, as she will be racing in the ARCA Menards Series race driving No.55 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Camry – the morning prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take the green flag Saturday, May 6, at Kansas Speedway for the Heart of America 200. Coverage is set to air at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For more information about Toni Breidinger, visit her website at tonibreidinger.com and follow her on social media @tonibreidinger

For more information on Victoria’s Secret visit victoriassecret.com and @victoriassecret on social media.

For more information about TRICON Garage and Toyota Racing Development visit their website at tricongarage.com and toyotaracing.com or follow on social media @tricongarage and @toyotaracing.

