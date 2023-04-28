GMS Racing and Grant Enfinger Partner with Chevrolet to Promote Their Military Appreciation Initiative

STATESVILLE, NC: GMS Racing is proud to announce a continuation of its partnership with Chevrolet and unveil a special, one race paint scheme to be driven by Grant Enfinger in the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Having competed exclusively with Chevrolet vehicles since the team’s inception in 2012, GMS Racing has had a successful partnership with the winningest manufacturer in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to account for a total of 42 race wins and two series championships in 2016 and 2020. Partnering with the brand at Kansas will present the team with a neat opportunity to run a special red, white, and blue paint scheme promoting the Chevy Military Appreciation initiative.﻿ ﻿

The patriotic paint scheme will coincide perfectly with a transition into the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca Cola campaign, which begins in May and runs through August, that celebrates the brave members of the military branches and honoring their commitment to defending the country.

General Motors is recognizing their commitment with one of their own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the Chevy Military Appreciation offer is their promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse.

“We are proud to partner with GMS Racing to feature Chevrolet’s Military Appreciation Program on Grant Enfinger’s No. 23 Silverado RST at Kansas Speedway,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet CMO . “General Motors has supported the U.S. military for more than 100 years and we take tremendous pride in giving back to those who serve and sacrifice for our country. We look forward to continuing to honor and celebrate U.S. service members and their families throughout Military Appreciation Month.”

Fans can cheer on Grant Enfinger as he competes with this special paint scheme in the Heart of America 200. Heading into the eighth race of the season, Grant Enfinger is ranked sixth in the NCTS points standings, and is searching his first win in Kansas.

Enfinger is proud to represent Chevrolet, saying “It is so cool to see the commitment that everybody at General Motors and Chevrolet have in supporting our military. I have the utmost respect for the men and women of our armed forces and am glad to hear about the program that Chevy has to offer for those individuals. They are a huge factor in our team’s success, and I’m happy to run this special paint scheme for them in Kansas. We have had some decent runs at that racetrack in the past, so I am optimistic that we can have a good race for everyone this time around.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Kansas Speedway for its next scheduled event on Saturday, May 6th. Live coverage of the Heart of America 200 will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (TV), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR (Channel 90). To learn more about the GM Military Appreciation program, please visit www.GMMilitaryAppreciation.com.

ABOUT CHEVROLET:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

