Are GPS Trackers for Bikes Worth It?

For their owners, bicycles are a priceless possession and friend. They are the preferred wheels due to their lightweight and compact design, but for the same reason, they also draw undesirable attention. Bike owners can choose to install additional security measures, such as GPS trackers, in the same way, that they would safeguard their automobiles or larger vehicles.

Chains and locks have protected motorcycles against theft for many years. Bike thieves have emerged as the world moves closer to a technological nirvana. Therefore, bike owners must act quickly and install a cool piece of GPS technology to safeguard their bikes. A forthcoming device called a bicycle tracker enables users to find their bikes by using special software.

GPS bike tracking devices are made to stow away inconspicuously in the nooks and crannies of a bike, transmit their owner real-time position updates and other notifications, and keep them protected from prying eyes.

Since bike thefts are a sad fact of bicycle ownership, a tracker might offer some piece of mind and the ability to locate your bike in the event of an emergency.

Read on to learn more about GPS trackers for bikes and if they are worth it.

What Is a Bike GPS Tracker?

A GPS bike tracker is a simple and small device put on your bike that can help track the bike’s location at any given point in time. Once installed, you can usually track the device using the smartphone app for the applicable brand. When the bike is left alone, these devices can notify you whether it has moved and where it is.

Even while it is theoretically possible for a bike thief to remove the tracker, they might not even be aware of its presence considering how sleek and small the newest bike trackers can be in their design.

The software that comes with a gadget is frequently tied to a subscription service that you must purchase, but many brands include a free trial period to entice you.

Are GPS Bike Trackers Worth It?

A bike tracker could increase your chances of being reunited with your bike if it is stolen, even though prevention is always preferable to cure. This might make a bike tracker a smart purchase for many riders, especially if you have to leave your bike in a risky area.

The greatest bike locks cannot be replaced by a tracker therefore you must continue to lock your bike securely as this will always be the most effective prevention against theft. Depending on the type, the tracker’s effectiveness will also depend on whether the thief hasn’t discovered it and whether it’s still within range.

As with any new technology, the possibilities for bike trackers are currently very limited, but in the future, there will probably be more carefully thought-out choices.

The largest improvement to make it less evident to thieves can probably be better efforts at hiding the tracker so that it blends with your frame. Manufacturers must strike a delicate balance to create a svelte, covert design that can quickly transmit an accurate signal.

There will probably also be advancements in battery life. Bicycle trackers are just another piece of technology that you need to remember to charge, according to the majority of recent examples.

What Are the Features of GPS Bike Trackers?

The essential components of a good GPS bike tracker include:

Easy to install and set up

Bike trackers can be difficult pieces of technology. However, even if they are complicated on the inside, setting them up is normally easy. This implies that both connecting the bike tracker to the smartphone app and mounting the gadget on the bicycle should be simple processes.

Affordable

Most bike trackers are reasonably priced. In addition to the price of the equipment, they could also charge a monthly fee. You may use the device worry-free thanks to the affordable monthly fees as the device’s advantages unquestionably exceed its costs.

Waterproof and durable

A top-notch bike tracker is waterproof, so you may use it in wet and rainy conditions. The trackers are robust and long-lasting. A decent tracker lasts for more than three to four years, but you must operate it correctly. It is usually preferable to take extra precautions to prevent the device from falling off your bike. The lifespan of the device may be shortened by frequent falls and improper handling.

Extended battery life

Everyone wants to avoid frequently having to recharge their bike tracker’s battery. However, some people will value this more than others. It won’t be as big of a concern for those whose bikes are usually outside as for those who keep them inside, close to a power outlet.

Quick recharge without any hassle

The battery should be quickly rechargeable and shouldn’t be a hassle to charge in a good bike tracker. This will allow you to recharge your battery without any worries about removing it from the bike unnecessarily.

Effective tracking

The primary responsibility of any bike tracker is this. Bike trackers are quite useful for keeping an eye on your bike and finding it if it goes lost since they can precisely pinpoint its new position.

Cannot be discovered easily

This is the most important feature. Thieves should have a hard time locating the tracker in case your bike gets stolen. One should be able to hide the tracker inside the frame of the bike, disguise it like a bike light or a bell or make it such that thieves don’t approach it.

Should have advanced features

GPS trackers include a ton of modern, sophisticated functions. You may have access to a number of advantages, such as geofencing, theft alarms, etc. if you pick the right provider. You can create arbitrary virtual borders on a map with geofencing. You will be notified right away if someone tries to take your bike past the fence. Theft alerts activate the alarm as soon as they see any unwelcome or suspicious behavior.

Conclusion

Given that your bike is secure while you are not around, don’t you wish to maintain your calm and ease? GPS bike trackers can provide complete protection for your bike and aid in its recovery in the worst-case scenario.