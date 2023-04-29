Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Charlotte Post-Qualifying Report — 4.29.23

JUSTIN ASHLEY CLAIMS NUMBER TWO TOP FUEL QUALIFYING SPOT IN CHARLOTTE

GR Supra Funny Cars Qualify Top-10 for Four-Wide Event

CHARLOTTE (April 29, 2023) – Justin Ashley claimed the number two qualifier position for Sunday’s Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway. Ashley posted a time of 3.662 seconds during Friday night’s late qualifying session and the time stood as number one until Brittany Force out-ran the time by a hundredth of a second Saturday afternoon. Fellow Toyota drivers, Steve Torrence (fourth), Doug Kalitta (sixth), Antron Brown (eighth) and Shawn Langdon (11th) are all poised for Sunday’s second four-wide event of the 2023 season.

In Funny Car competition, Alexis DeJoria drove her GR Supra to the number five qualifier position after holding the number one position following Friday night’s qualifying session with a time of 3.876 seconds. J.R. Todd qualified sixth in his GR Supra and Ron Capps’ Toyota qualified ninth.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

zMax Dragway

Race 5 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force* Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.651) D. Foley

A. Brown

C. Millican Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd (3.662) J. McNeal

A. Prock

M. Salinas Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th (3.679) D. Mercier

J. Hart

T. Schumacher Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th (3.699) L. Pruett

P. Dakin

S. Langdon Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 8th (3.711) B. Force

D. Foley

C. Millican Shawn Langdon CMR Construction & Roofing Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 11th (3.727) L. Pruett

P. Dakin

D. Kalitta

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Bob Tasca III Snap-On Tools Funny Car 1st (3.852) D. Richards

T. Wilkerson

R. Capps Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 5th (3.876) M. Hagan

D. Creasy Jr.

C. Green J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6th (3.888) R. Hight

A. LaughlinM. McIntire Jr. Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 9th (3.899) B. Tasca III

D. Richards

T. Wilkerson

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

Did you feel you had more in the race car to go after the number one qualifier?

“I think we wanted to try and push the envelope a little. To be honest with you, I think that we actually had a little bit more in it. We didn’t go full throttle. We also wanted to make sure we went down the track. Tomorrow it depends on the weather conditions but anticipating what it’s going to be like, I certainly think that you’re going to have to make a throw down type of run if you want to give yourself a chance to win every round.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 5th

What has your progress been like this season and how has your team progressed from last year?

“We’ve been working towards our current success. We’ve been through hell and back. We’re really excited about how we’ve been running and to be running this well early in the season and to be consistent the last few races. We’ve been getting down the track when a lot of cars haven’t been getting down the track. It’s just pretty much up to me now. I have to do my part to make it down there and get off the starting line in a decent time. And not get too far ahead in the game – just stay focused and stay in my seat.”

Do you feel you’re performing better this weekend than you did in Vegas?

“I hope we’re going to do better than Vegas because that was definitely our race to lose. This is a new race and a new four-wide. I have yet to win a four-wide. It’s exciting. Hopefully we will go some round on Sunday and make it to the winner’s circle.”

How important are qualifying points?

“Points are key. Obviously, we want to get as many points as we can, but I want to win this race. It’s time. It’s past time. We need our first race win this year.”

How has your consistency helped the team’s momentum this season?

“Having a good consistent race car is a huge confidence builder for the whole entire team. It does a lot for us and I can tell. I look around the guys faces and everybody is a little more upbeat now and I kept telling the guys last year, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re building for next year. Just hold on, we’re building for next year’ So far it’s definitely paid off. I’m glad we’re somewhat patient.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.