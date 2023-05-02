Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Kansas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford team head to the mile-and-a-half Kansas Speedway for Saturday night’s 200-mile feature race. Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team are the defending winners of this event.

Smith and the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team has already collected back-to-back annual wins this season. Beginning at the Daytona 250 and again at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA), the team hopes to again repeat in Kansas.

They will prepare with practice and qualifying on Saturday afternoon. The race is set for 8:00 p.m. ET that evening.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The Kansas Speedway is one of Smith’s favorite tracks and the results prove it. Only once has Smith finished outside the top-10 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) at the track.

In six starts, Smith has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes at the Kansas Speedway.

FRM has finished sixth or higher in its past three Kansas appearances with Todd Gilliland and Smith in the NCTS.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“Of course we think we can win it again. I think we’ve made a lot of strides on our mile-and-a-half trucks going back to last year. They have good speed. It then comes down to executing our strategy.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“I love the Kansas Speedway. Such a fun track to race on, and the ability to race each other and pass- it’s a big action track in the truck series. I’m looking forward to getting back to our Speedco truck and having a lot of fun on Saturday night.”

