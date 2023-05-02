Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford team head to the Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Speedy Cash goes back-to-back as the primary partner for Sunday’s race after finishing 25th with Gilliland at the Dover Motor Speedway. Speedy Cash is an anchor partner of Gilliland and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team this season. Gilliland already has one top-10 finish with the brand at the Bristol Dirt Race earlier this year.

Sunday begins a busy month of May with three NASCAR Cup Series points events and the All-Star race.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland has three top-10 finishes at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and last year finished both races inside the top-25. His best finish was 23rd, but completed over 99% of his laps.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We will work hard because these mile-and-a-half tracks are still a big part of our schedule. There are different things you can do during the race to help with strategy and track position. But for us, we’re looking forward to qualifying. That’s an area where we have and can continue to improve. It helps to start closer to the front.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I really like Kansas. It’s a fast track and I’ve had some good races in the truck and we weren’t too bad last year. We just needed more speed, but our cars have improved this season.

“It’s cool to be wearing the Speedy Cash green again this weekend. They have helped us get better this year and it’s nice to go race with them again this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.