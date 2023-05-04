Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Kansas Speedway | Heart of America 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): First National Bank (FNB)

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: 19th

2023 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

Glad You Are Here: For the sixth time in 2023, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is one of the 50 largest bank-holding companies in the United States, and continues their partnership with Kris Wright for the second consecutive NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series weekend at the epicenter for everything speedy in Sin City, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Make sure and grab Toto and prepare for some awesome barbeque, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is headed to Kansas City, Kansas. This week marks Kris Wright’s third Kansas Speedway appearance with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS).

The Pittsburgh, Pa., – native collected a career-best finish at Kansas Speedway of 25th place (2022). Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Kansas Speedway on May 1, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports.

In addition, Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity) at the Kansas Speedway, resulting in a 20th-place finish in 2022. He has two (2020, 2021) ARCA Menards Series starts at the Kansas Speedway with two top-seven finishes.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 22nd speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts on speedways.

ARCA Career Best: Kansas Speedway is the site of Wright’s career-best finish in the ARCA Menards Series, the development series owned by NASCAR.

In 2021, Wright participated in the ARCA Menards Series season finale at the 1.5-mile speedway tucked inside the heart of Kansas Speedway, Kansas driving for Mooresville, N.C.-based Rette Jones Racing (RJR).

During the 102-lap race in overtime, Wright started seventh but contended for a top-five finish throughout the race before finishing sixth for at the time his sixth top-10 finish in 11 career starts.

In 2022, Wright, 28, was able to match his career-best run on the road course at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 First National Bank (FNB) Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will be crew chief in his 111th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 110 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has nine prior Truck Series races as crew chief at the 1.5-mile speedway in the Midwest.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 26th, 27th and 28th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Kansas Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th place with Tyler Young, team principal for Young’s Motorsports, on May 6, 2016.

The 25 previous starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 22.4.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 427 starts from 50 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Kansas Speedway: “Two weeks away from the track is too long. The No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team is ready to go to one of the raciest tracks on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule.

“I showed a lot of speed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year at the Kansas Speedway, and we are ready to keep that momentum moving forward. We have had speed at every track this year, and I have a feeling it will show at Kansas this Saturday.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Burco Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Brad Means

2023 Driver Points Position: 25th

2023 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Kansas Speedway, the eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 148: This weekend at Kansas, Boyd will make his 148th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 95th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Burco Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Burco Inc. was founded in 1979 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Their fully functional manufacturing and warehousing facility supplies over 4,500 mirror glass and related products to various automotive and consumer markets. They are also an original equipment supplier to various specialty mirror head manufacturers.

Burco’s Redi Cuts® and Redi-Set-Go™ automotive mirror replacement product lines were originally created to make it simpler for industry professionals to replace mirrors without having to cut custom shapes, hence the name “Redi Cuts.” Burco mirror replacements continue to be used and trusted by glass professionals throughout North America.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 will mark Boyd’s ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile Kansas race track.

In his eight previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 spring edition of the Digital Ally 250 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He has an average track finish of 24.9 since 2017.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 54 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.6.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 94 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Burco Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Brad Means.

He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest. Kansas is one of my favorite mile-and-a-half tracks and racing under the lights makes it that much better.

“I am thrilled to have Burco Inc. back on the truck this weekend and we’d love nothing more than to keep our momentum going in the right direction following Martinsville.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nick Leitz

Primary Partner(s): Precision Measurements Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 36th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Young’s Motorsports Debut: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Chesapeake, Va. native Nick Leitz as the driver of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

In addition to Kansas, Leitz is slated to drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in October.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas, Young’s Motorsports and Leitz welcome Precision Measurements Inc. as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI) is a full-service Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services statewide, nationwide and internationally with offices in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and Chantilly, Virginia as well as Columbia, Maryland.

PMI is currently licensed to perform surveying services in Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Stats: Truck Series rookie Nick Leitz, 26, native returns to the Truck Series scene after a three-race stint in 2022 with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.

Nick Leitz Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark the Virginian’s debut at the 1.5-mile track.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Leitz as crew chief of the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 103rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 102 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his seventh race as crew chief at Kansas.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Nick Leitz, please visit NickLeitzRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Nick Leitz) and follow him on Instagram (@nickleitz) and Twitter (@NickLeitz_).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nick Leitz Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I am excited to team up with Young’s Motorsports for Kansas Speedway this weekend. Young’s Motorsports is a great organization with a Cup Series-like appearance and full of a great group of individuals.

“I am excited for Kansas and the opportunity to drive the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet. I like the mile-and-half tracks and I am stoked to see what we can accomplish together.

“I am super grateful for the opportunity at hope to deliver a respectable performance that gives the team some momentum for Darlington Raceway the following weekend.”

Race Information:

The Heart of America 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the eighth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, May 6 from 11:05 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Qualifying is immediately following practice beginning at 11:35 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).