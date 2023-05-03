KRIS WRIGHT – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 6

Venue: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Track Description: 1.5-mile(s)

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

Follow the Yellow Brick Road … Make sure and grab Toto and prepare for some awesome barbeque, as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) is headed to Kansas City, Kansas. This week marks Kris Wright’s third Kansas Speedway appearance with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Pittsburgh, Pa.,- native collected a career-best finish at Kansas Speedway of 25th-place (2022). Wright made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series track debut at the Kansas Speedway on May 1, 2021, with Young’s Motorsports.

In addition, Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Kansas Speedway, resulting in a 20 th-place finish in 2022. He has two (2020, 2021) ARCA Menards Series starts at the Kansas Speedway with two top-seven finishes.

The 28-year-old posted a career-best sixth-place finish on October 16, 2020.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 22 nd speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet

Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Kansas Speedway:

“Two weeks away from the track is too long. The No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team is ready to go to one of the raciest tracks on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule.

“I showed a lot of speed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year at the Kansas Speedway, and we are ready to keep that momentum moving forward. We have had speed at every track this year, and I have a feeling it will show at Kansas this Saturday.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Kansas Speedway … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 26th, 27th and 28th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Kansas Speedway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 11th-place with Tyler Young, team principal for Young’s Motorsports, on May 6, 2016. The 25 previous starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 22.4.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 427 starts from 50 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Catch the Action … The Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Saturday, May 6 at

7:00 p.m. (ET) beginning with NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway. It will also

broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying at the Kansas Speedway will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.