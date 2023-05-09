Meyer Shank Racing Seeking to Jump-Start 2023 Season at Indy Road Course

Pataskala, Ohio (9 April 2023) – The Month of May couldn’t come at a better time for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) as the Ohio-based team looks to jump-start its 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with a visit to the site of some of its best performances.

The 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, site of Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix, has provided many of the milestones and pride points for MSR beginning with the team’s first visit in 2019, where it scored its first-ever IndyCar podium finish.

That legacy of success, which includes not only MSR’s first podium, but also its first front-row start and first laps led in the series, continued growing last year when Simon Pagenaud came from 20th on the grid to finish second.

Pagenaud’s 2022 podium was the most recent in a long history of success at the circuit for the Frenchman, who won the inaugural series event on the road course in 2014. The trip to Victory Lane was the first of a trio of wins for Pagenaud at the twisty IMS layout, followed by a 2016 effort where he took the pole and led 57 laps on his way to the top spot. He snared his third victory in 2019, passing for the lead on the penultimate lap of the day to take the win.

Helio Castroneves has threatened in a number of road-course races at Indianapolis, finishing third in 2014 and second to Pagenaud in 2016. The Brazilian has also led in three separate races for a total of 46 laps.

The 85-lap GMR Grand Prix will air on NBC on Saturday starting at 3:30pm ET. Friday’s qualifying will be shown live on Peacock beginning at 4:00pm ET. SiriusXM will also host live IndyCar Radio coverage of both sessions on XM Ch. 160.

MSR INDYCAR Driver Quotes:

Simon Pagenaud:

“I’m pretty excited to officially start the Month of May at Indy. We had a great test on the Speedway, but first is the Indy Grand Prix which has been an event that has treated me very well. Hopefully we can get on the podium once again like last year, so I really look forward to that race.”

Helio Castroneves:

“The GMR Grand Prix is coming, which means the Indianapolis 500 is coming. The GP is first and that’s sort of like preparation and getting warmed up for the Indy 500. I know the MSR cars have been quick on the road course at Indy, so I’m hoping we can have a little more luck this year and start the Month of May off strong.”