Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Stage Front Darlington Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell debuts the Stage Front VIP Ford Mustang this weekend at the Darlington Raceway.

Bigger and better this season, Stage Front VIP, McDowell and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is offering fans more opportunities to purchase exclusive and one-of-a-kind VIP experiences with the team at primary races and at NASCAR Cup Series events. The VIP experiences will include an up-close and insiders look at the race team and McDowell on race day. This includes tours of the hauler, a meet-and-greet with McDowell, pit road access, team merchandise from Stage Front VIP and more.

Fans can go to www.stagefrontvip.com to learn more about the McDowell and FRM VIP experiences and tickets. They can also see other VIP experiences offered by Stage Front VIP.

Sunday’s race is a 400-miler for McDowell and the Stage Front VIP team. The event will be televised live on FS1 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell has 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the South Carolina track known as “Too Tough to Tame.” But McDowell has had success at the track. Most recently, he has finishes of seventh and sixth last year.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“There is always pressure, but we want to keep this steak of top-10 finishes at Darlington intact for Michael. This is tough track and a long race. Michael has done a great job of saving the car and being there at the end.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“First, thanks to Stage Front VIP for their support at Darlington. This is such a cool weekend and a fun race. It’s a big challenge, but last year we had really fast cars in both races. That’s really given us a lot of confidence that we can go into Darlington and get a good result.

“We’ve had some speed this year, but we need to pick it back up and get a good finish.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.