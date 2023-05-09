Ross Chastain – Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

Darlington Raceway (147 Laps / 200.8 Miles) | Friday, May 12 | Darlington, South Carolina

7:30 p.m. ET | TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Kansas Speedway: Ross Chastain and the Worldwide Express No. 41 team battled adversity throughout the weekend with a power steering problem Saturday morning. The team was able to repair the truck, but were forced to start at the rear of the field to begin the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. Chastain was able to climb through the field and made his way into 16th before the halfway point in Stage One. Ultimately, Chastain made a late pass on Nick Sanchez to steal fifth-place and secure his second top-five in four starts this season.

Chastain at Darlington Raceway: In 104 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, Chastain has only made one start at Darlington Raceway. But, in his lone start in 2022 at the 1.366-mile track, he led 46 laps, before a mechanical issue relegated him to a 26th-place finish. In that same race, Chastain finished second in both stages. In NASCAR Cup Series competition, Chastain has led laps in each of the last four visits to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame.

Chastain on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “I absolutely love coming to Darlington, especially when I get to race all three series. Thanks to Al and the boys and girls at Niece Motorsports – we expect to have the Worldwide Express Lee Petty throwback Silverado up-front all night.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. Additionally, Buckle Up South Carolina will be on the door of Chastain’s truck Friday night to share the importance of safe driving and use of seatbelts in a motor vehicle.

Darlington Throwback: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will sport a Lee Petty throwback scheme on Friday night.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.