Carson Hocevar – Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

Darlington Raceway (147 Laps / 200.8 Miles) | Friday, May 12 | Darlington, South Carolina

7:30 p.m. ET | TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kansas Recap: After putting down a practice time inside the top-10, Carson Hocevar qualified 20th, but quickly made up ground as the race progressed. The No. 42 team was able to move inside the top-10 for the majority of the event; even securing stage points in Stage One. Unfortunately, Hocevar’s day ended early as a crash with just over 50 laps to go took him out of contention for his second win of the season. The Michigan-born driver would go on to finish 31st.

Hocevar on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “It was heartbreaking to show so much speed and end up in a crash, but that’s part of racing. I’m proud of our Worldwide Express team for battling throughout the night and giving me a fast Silverado to work with. We’ll pick up and try to make some noise in Darlington.”

Hocevar at Darlington Raceway: Hocevar has been close to victory in all of his starts at the historic Darlington Raceway. In three starts at the famed track, Hocevar has finished inside the top-three twice, with his worst finish being 11th in Fall 2021. Additionally, Hocevar captured stage points in both stages a year ago, including a Stage Two victory.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is a historic track and one of the toughest places we go to. Finishing so well the past two years brings me a lot of confidence at a place you need it most. It would be so cool to park this Worldwide Express Dale Jarrett throwback in victory lane at a place we’ve been so close at in the past.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

We Love This Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will throw back to Dale Jarrett’s iconic 2001 UPS livery at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.

Vote, Vote, Vote: Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite throwback paint scheme at the following link: https://www.darlingtonraceway.com/paintschemevote/. Voting ends May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.