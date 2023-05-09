Zane Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET® Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET® Ford team heads to the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. Friday night’s race will be the first for the RTA gigFAST INTERNET colors this season.

RTA – Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. provides gigFAST INTERNET, VOICE and TV to America’s rural communities. The company was founded in 2018 by Jim Edwards and Don Workman to bring gigFAST INTERNET to America’s rural communities to help bridge the “digital divide”. The company is veteran owned as Workman served in the United States Air Force.

While many internet providers mention gig speeds, RTA created the gigometer to measure your internet speed. You can check yours at www.gigometer.net.

RTA now has customers in 22 states and has been involved with NASCAR since 2020 with Smith.

Smith and the RTA gigFAST Ford will take on the “Lady in Black” starting with practice and qualifying on Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

﻿The 200-mile race is set for 7:30 p.m. ET that evening.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After finishing third at the Kansas Speedway, Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST Ford team now lead the regular season championship standings.

Smith has four previous starts at the Darlington Raceway with a best finish of eighth. In fact, Darlington is one of only four active NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series tracks that the 2022 champion does not have a top-five at.

The team is looking to change that this Friday night.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“One of the biggest things for us to focus on this weekend is tire wear. Darlington is brutal when it comes to tires. Our pit strategy and tire management is going to play a huge role this weekend.

“We look at all the tracks that we have raced at with Zane and Darlington is one track where we want to give him a better finish. Really, we can win it if we do the right things on Friday night.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“I had a top-10 there last spring, but I know we can win this weekend with the gigometer on the hood. I think it would be cool to have a top-five finish at every track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. There are a few we need to check off that list.

“I cannot thank RTA enough for their support. They have been great partners of mine suppling gigFAST INTERNET to our team and we just continue to grow.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.