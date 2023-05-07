GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway I

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Chevy Military Appreciation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 1ST

POINTS: 5TH

Post-Race Quote: Grant Enfinger, you have been so close here in the past at Kansas, what was different for you tonight with this dominant win?

“Kansas has been a good track for us, but we haven’t had a dominant truck like this in a long time. Jeff Hensley did this for me a few years ago. But lights out, we had the best Chevy Silverado out here. Thank you to Champion Power Equipment for sticking with me. It’s been a dismal year and a half. I know we came up with a win last year but overall, the season has been a little sluggish. Our first seven races was a little sluggish. I was disappointed in our execution, but Jeff talked to me before the race and gave me some encouragement. He did a heckuva job tonight but the biggest thing was these guys brought me an unbelievable Chevy Silverado. Thank you to GM and their Military Appreciation Initiative. It’s pretty special, we’ve got a red white and blue truck so definitely very very cool. Thank you to Dayne and everyone at Chevrolet, thank you to Dennis Trine, Todd, Marty, everybody at Champion Power Equipment that’s stuck with me. I definitely think this team is capable of doing this each and every week and I’m glad we sealed the deal today.”

Grant, can you break down the pass that you made with about 30 laps to go? You did a two for a pass, passed two guys for the lead. Walk me through that.

“You know Zane helped me out there they side drafted each other a little bit there, but at the end of the day, what made that pass possible was we had the best truck out here so thank you to Jeff Hensley, everyone at the fab shop, Jerry, GMS Fabrication, everybody that’s worked so hard on these things. I don’t think we’ve truly showed it but a few times in the year and a half I’ve been over here, but we’re going to show a lot more of it this year. They got side-by-side, and made it a little bit easier on us, but I feel like we had the best truck anyway.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 13TH

FINISH: 34TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: You told me what you may lack in experience in this field, you more than make up for it in passion and work ethic. Can you assign fault on this one?

“Yeah, I mean it was really close. We had a long way to go. Our No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado was really good. I was trying to cover the top and he just kind of hooked me there. Good to know. I didn’t double-move or anything. I picked the top there and he just hooked me.

It really stinks. Our No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado was really sporty tonight. We were going to be in a really good spot there. We were one of the first few guys on tires to go and make those guys look like they were sitting still. We had a really fast truck tonight and it sucks to not get a result for GMS Racing, BUTLERBuilt seats, Bell racing, Alpine Stars, Competition Cleaning and Shady Rays.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 10TH

FINISH: 13TH

POINTS: 20TH

Post-Race Quote: “Yeah, it was a good race for sure. Pretty good showing for our Race to Stop Suicide No. 43 GMS Chevy. Pretty cool to see Grant Enfinger the No. 23 team get the win. Looking forward to going to Darlington.”

