Corey Heim captures first Truck Series pole of 2023 at Darlington

By Angela Campbell
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Corey Heim will start on the pole for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 after a qualifying lap of 168.048 mph in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota. It’s his first pole of the year and the third of his career.

Chevrolet will occupy the next four positions with Grant Enfinger in second (167.710 mph followed by the fastest qualifying rookie Nick Sanchez (167.676 mph) starting third in a throwback truck scheme that pays homage to Mario Andretti. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes (167.197) and rookie Jake Garcia, (167.106 mph) completed the top five.

There will also be four Cup Series drivers competing in the Truck Series race. William Byron was the fastest and will start eighth followed by Bubba Wallace in 15th, Ross Chastain in 16th and Corey LaJoie in 29th.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be broadcast Friday night with the green flag set for 7:42 p.m.

Qualifying Results:

Truck-Starting-Lineup-Darlington-32309_STARTROW

