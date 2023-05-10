Weekend schedule for Darlington

It’s time for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway as all three NASCAR national series compete to tame the Lady in Black. On Sunday afternoon the Cup Series Goodyear 400 takes center stage. Kurt Busch and Ricky Craven will serve as the Grand Marshalls as the FOX television team continues the Throwback theme with Richard and Kyle Petty joining the broadcast booth for Stage 1. Carl Edwards will step in during Stage 2 as Bill Elliott takes us to the checkered flag at the conclusion of Stage 3.

Denny Hamlin leads all active Cup Series drivers with four wins at the 1.366-mile oval followed by Kevin Harvick with three. Joey Logano is the defending race winner.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series headlines the action Friday night with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 followed by the Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 on Saturday afternoon.

There have been 10 previous CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Darlington and Matt Crafton has been there for all of them with seven top-10 finishes. Four Cup Series drivers will also attempt to qualify and compete for the Truck Series race – William Byron, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace.

Three Xfinity Series drivers entered in Saturday’s race have been to victory lane at Darlington, led by Justin Allgaier with two wins (2021 and 2022), Brandon Jones (2020) and Cole Custer (2019).

You can check out all of the Darlington Throwback Schemes as they are unveiled throughout the week.

All times are Eastern and Press Pass is available after each race.

Friday, May 12

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) FS1

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All entries – FS1

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) FS1

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Stages: 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles

The Purse: $690,259

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 13

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Groups A & B

FS2 (moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.)

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound (Groups A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200

Stages: 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles

The Purse: $1,399,187

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 14

3 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400

Stages: 90/185/293 Laps = 400.2 Miles

The Purse: $7,722,261

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM