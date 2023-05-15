Wright Motorsports Celebrates Impressive Drive, Strong Finish at Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif., (May 14, 2023) – Sunday afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the team behind the Wright Motorsports No. 77 VOLT Lighting Porsche put on an impressive performance in round four of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. After starting on the last row in 15th position, drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman finished the two-hour and forty-minute sprint race in sixth place, earning their best finish of the season to date after taking delivery of their new Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“Our entire team put in a great performance in what was a very busy race,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Their execution in pit lane and on track continues to stand out in a field of very skilled competitors. We’ve really made good strides with the new car and look forward to building on this momentum.”

Race morning greeted the competitors in typical Monterey fashion, with a several-hour blanket of thick, wet fog. However, the sun finally came out by the 12:10 PM race start, and driver Alan Brynjolfsson and the bright yellow VOLT Lighting Porsche took the green flag from 15th position. By the time the first full-course caution appeared early into the race, Brynjolfsson already had the car up to 12th place, and continued his climb in his opening stint. During the second full course caution, the Wright Motorsports Porsche stayed out on track while the majority of the field pitted, shooting the entry up to third place after only 30 minutes of running. With just under an hour complete, he concluded his stint for the race, pitting from fifth position to give the racing duties to co-driver Trent Hindman. Through another series of full course cautions and pit stops, Hindman continued the No. 77’s run, keeping the car near the top five, racing in a fast pack, jockeying for position. In the final 30 minutes of the race, he put heavy pressure on the BMW of Robby Foley, but concluded the event in sixth.

With two endurance and two sprint races complete, the fight for the championship moves on to Watkins Glen International for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, June 22-25. The six-hour endurance event will bring Max Root back to the No. 77 lineup, racing alongside Brynjolfsson and Hindman. It will also see the return of the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche of Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, and Zacharie Robichon. For schedule and event information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Alan Brynjolfsson

It was a solid points day with a sixth-place finish, especially considering we started from the back row.

Trent Hindman

It was the best race that we’ve collectively put together this year. We had a couple of small mistakes with myself and Alan, but the drivers sorting themselves out is the easiest fix of all, so I’m really proud of the work and the evolution we had in the car over the course of the weekend. We need to keep building on the momentum that we’ve got right now. We learned a lot this weekend, all thanks to the team at Wright Motorsports.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

About VOLT® Lighting

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, VOLT® Lighting manufactures and distributes quality indoor and outdoor lighting products and systems. VOLT® is the largest manufacturer of professional landscape lighting in the world. For more information, visit www.voltlighting.com or contact the company at customersupport@voltlighting.com or 813-978-3700.

About Adelie Technik

Founded in 2011 Adelie Technik, a Service Disabled Veteran Small Owned Business (SDVOB) deploys the highest caliber engineers and consultants for our customers needs. Adelie is focused on delivery of your solution to your customer on your schedule. Adelie can deliver solutions ranging from PC deployment up to full DataCentre builds and beyond. Our engineers can also migrate your environment to the cloud. For more information on Adelie Technik, see adelietechnik.com.

We represent the highest quality in racing safety with the intention of maintain our position at the top. With 50 years in the industry, Sabelt is the world’s premier safety equipment manufacturer. A result of intense research and development.