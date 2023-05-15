Zane Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith will bring the Boot Barn brand back to the track this weekend. Smith will race the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 at the revived North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. Smith is expected to play a big part in the revival weekend. He tested at the track for Goodyear and helped promote the return of NASCAR to the historic track.

Now, the leader in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship is a favorite heading into Saturday’s race that will be televised live on FOX at 1:30 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith and the Boot Barn team will be considered favorites not only because of their laps on the track, but also because of Smith’s impeccable short track race record in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

On tracks one mile or shorter, Smith has two wins and 10 top-five finishes. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith has all of his top-10 finishes on tracks one mile or less.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“Everyone in the sport is looking forward to this weekend. It’s going to be a special race. It’s great that we had some laps on the track during the Goodyear test. It’s an old surface and we’re going to be sliding around. It’s a lot of fun and a big challenge.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“There are races that you really want to win. This is certainly one of them. It’s really cool to have the sport come back to such a historic track and make history come alive again.

“We’ve been close with Boot Barn before and it’s time to finally get that win for them. We’re looking forward to a great day on Saturday.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

