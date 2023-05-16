Katz Coffee and Alloy Employer Services Join Forces to Co-Sponsor Josh Williams with AM Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway

“Specialty Coffee Roaster and HR Solutions Provider Partner to Support Josh Williams and Make A Positive Impact on Children’s Healthcare”

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing today confirmed that veteran NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams will drive for the team in the highly anticipated NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Saturday, May 20.

Joining Williams for his second career Truck Series start is new partner Katz Coffee. a boutique specialty coffee roaster alongside co-partner Alloy Employer Services, an HR solutions provider with a heart for the 250-lap race under the historic short track lights.

Katz Coffee is the largest specialty coffee roaster based in Texas.

Founded in 2003, Katz Coffee has partnered with top chefs, retailers and nonprofit institutions across the country to develop boutique coffee solutions for their customers.

﻿The company works directly with farmers to ensure they receive fair prices for their crops and that sustainable and ethical farming practices are used thus fulfilling the company mission to provide the highest quality coffee, striving for perfection in every cup.

The partnership is expected to bring some caffeine-fueled excitement to the short track while also supporting Josh Williams’ hospital tour and other philanthropic initiatives.

As part of the co-sponsorship, Katz Coffee is excited to introduce the “Park It” coffee blend. This blend features a bold and robust flavor profile that will keep fans energized and revved up during the race. With every sip, fans will feel like they’re right there on the track with Josh Williams and the team.

“Our slogan at Katz Coffee is to “Grow Together” and with this partnership, we’re able to combine our passion for high-quality coffee with our commitment to making a difference in the world,” said Avi Katz, founder and president of Katz Coffee.

With an off-weekend from his regular duties in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for DGM Racing, Williams is ecstatic about the opportunity to be a part of one of the most awaited races of the season with his Statesville, N.C.-based AM Racing team in his corner.

Veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London will serve as crew chief of the No. 22 Katz Coffee | Alloy Employer Services Ford F-150 #FueledbyKatzCoffee.

“When “Pickle” and I first started discussing just the idea of running North Wilkesboro in a truck I knew right away it was something I wanted to be a part of,” offered Williams. “After talking to Kevin (Cywinski), Wade (Moore) and everyone at AM Racing and with the opportunity they have given me I’m excited to be in the seat for this weekend’s truck race.

“Avi, Regan and everyone at Katz Coffee have been friends of ours since earlier this year connecting with my sponsor Alloy Employer Services trackside and when we discussed doing something as a collective I knew North Wilkesboro had the excitement around it to welcome a new partner and make some waves.

“The “Park It” blend coffee is something I am looking forward to trying this weekend and I definitely want to thank my core long-term partners for coming on board as a group to support this effort. I’m looking forward to getting back in a truck and doing some good old fashion short-track racing on Saturday afternoon.”

Joining Katz Coffee as a co-primary partner for Saturday afternoon’s race is longtime Williams’ supporter Alloy Employer Services.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers.

Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality and construction.

Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry.

AM Racing which competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with rookie driver Christian Rose and the NASCAR Xfinity Series with former Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt is eager to get to the short track considering Williams’ short track experience, success and grassroots foundation.

“We are thrilled to have Josh Williams a part of the AM Racing team this weekend at North Wilkesboro,” said team president Wade Moore. “We have seen Josh compete in the NASCAR ranks for the past several seasons and we have always considered him a friend of this organization.

“Now, the stars have aligned and we will be under one roof where we feel like we can not only go to North Wilkesboro and have a good showing but Josh can contend for the win in the No. 22 Katz Coffee | Alloy Employer Services Ford F-150.”

Williams, a native of Port Charlotte, Fla. will make his return to the Truck Series scene for the first time since 2014. The popular 29-year-old driver also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts alongside his 164 Xfinity Series starts which includes a 17th finish in last Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

In addition to Katz Coffee and Alloy Employer Services, Call811.com, Star Tron and Sleep Well Inc. and AM Racing partner Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts will serve as strong associate partners for the 10th Truck Series race of the season.

The Tyson 250 (250 laps | 156.25 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 19 from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying kicks off race day on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt and Christian Rose as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series seasons.