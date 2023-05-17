Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1 (All-Star Open)

Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing competed its first NASCAR All-Star Race in 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway with AJ Allmendinger.

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1

Chandler Smith will attempt his first NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Smith has made one previous NCS start earlier this season at Richmond Raceway, where he finished in 17th place.

“It’s really cool getting the opportunity to race at North Wilkesboro this weekend. The history of the track and how it all came back together is awesome. What I’m most excited for is the chance to hopefully transfer in and compete in my first All-Star Race. Tire falloff will be huge all night, but it’s something I’m used to with racing Late Models on short tracks all my life. I raced in the Late Model race there on Tuesday to get an understanding for the track, so while the Cup cars handle completely different, it gives a good baseline of what to expect.” – Chandler Smith on North Wilkesboro Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has competed in six NASCAR All-Star events with a best finish of seventh in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race with Kaulig Racing.

Allmendinger will compete in the NASCAR All-Star Open and attempt to race his way into the 2023 All-Star Race.

“It’ll be interesting to see the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro come together this weekend. It’s an exciting event for fans with a track that’s rich in grass-roots-racing history. It’s always an honor to be a part of the All-Star race, so hopefully we put a Kaulig Racing car in the main event.” – AJ Allmendinger on North Wilkesboro Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has competed in one NASCAR All-Star Race in 2020. He finished the race in 14th place.

Haley will compete in the NASCAR All-Star Open and attempt to race his way into the 2023 All-Star Race.

“I’m very curious to see what North Wilkesboro has to offer. Obviously, we are not locked into the big show, so we will have to race our way in. It will be interesting to see what the tires do, as it’s a low-grip racetrack with a lot of tire wear. Coming off a strong run in Darlington, I’m excited to see if we can turn some heads and get a Kaulig Racing car into the All-Star Race.” – Justin Haley on North Wilkesboro Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.