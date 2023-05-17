VERGE MOTORCYCLES LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED EDITION $87,000 ELECTRIC SIGNATURE SUPERBIKE DESIGNED BY TWO-TIME F1 CHAMPION MIKA HÄKKINEN

Finnish Superbike Manufacturer Creates ‘Signature’ Model Designed by Finnish Racing Legend Mika Häkkinen Limited to Just 100 Bikes

World-famous F1 legend and two-time World Champion Mika Häkkinen has designed the signature model of a new electric superbike in collaboration with Finnish electric superbike pioneer, Verge Motorcycles. Just one hundred Signature bikes will be manufactured.

“I know from experience what it takes to develop a vehicle that embodies speed, precision and elegance. I wanted to design the bike right down to the smallest detail rather than just picking the color. Each bike is numbered and features an exclusive signature. This electric superbike represents the future of riding and is a testament to a life lived to the fullest,” says Mika Häkkinen.

The luxury superbike designed with Mika Häkkinen combines a stylish and bold design with Verge’s unique technologies. Perfected down to the last detail, the model represents the most powerful and advanced electric superbike on the market with a range of 350 kilometers and a fast-charging time of just 35 minutes. In addition, it features an integrated rim motor inside the rear wheel, which is a patented and internationally awarded innovation developed by Verge. This means that all of the power is transferred straight to the road and creates more space in the middle of the bike for the battery pack, while also lowering the bike’s center of gravity. This allows for low weight distribution, making handling the bike feel more nimble and light. The hubless design allows Verge to remove all moving parts like chains and cogwheels, leading to a streamlined design.

Based on the innovative Verge TS Pro performance platform, this new superbike embodies the same spirit of innovation, performance, and excellence that defined Häkkinen’s legendary career in motorsports. With sophisticated features like a hubless motor, instant torque, and fast charging capabilities, this platform represents the future of motorcycling technology. Capable of producing a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, the special edition Verge Signature bikes also can reach a top speed of 200 km/hour, nearly 125 miles per hour. Offering an incredible 1000 nm of torque (more than 730 lb-ft), the special-edition Verge bike is balanced out by the company’s traction control system, ABS and customizable riding modes to keep the rider entirely in control at all times. Custom Brembo brakes help to increase stopping power, to further balance the incredible power harnessed within each superbike.

The Verge Signature is engineered from the highest quality materials in the world, incorporating carbon fiber fairings and a unique ceramic surface treatment that protects against scratches. A completely custom midnight suspension and pitch black shock absorbers combine with dark gray and silver surfaces to complete the exclusive livery detailing.

Mika Häkkinen and Verge Motorcycles teamed up at the beginning of 2023, when Häkkinen was appointed to the company’s Advisory Board. Häkkinen is also one of the investors in Verge Motorcycles. The Verge Signature model that Häkkinen and the company have designed represents two leaders in their respective fields joining to create something extraordinary.

“We are extremely proud to have F1 legend Mika Häkkinen design the signature model. He is one of the greatest drivers of all time. Breaking boundaries and enjoying the thrill of speed is something that we very much share in common,” says Tuomo Lehtimäki, CEO of Verge Motorcycles.

The unique superbike designed by Häkkinen is available for purchase via the Verge Motorcycles online store. It can also be purchased from the new Verge Motorcycles flagship store in Monaco, which will open in connection with the Monaco Grand Prix and is the superbike manufacturer’s first physical shop and showroom. With a U.S. base of operations in San Francisco, California, Verge Motorcycles plans to open the company’s first U.S. dealership in the near future.

The retail price of the bike without taxes is 80,000 euros or around $87,000. For more information, please visit www.vergemotorcycles.com.