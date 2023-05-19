HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” Creator Danny McBride Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (May 19, 2023) – A star-studded lineup of celebrities, dignitaries and special guests will be in attendance at the highly-anticipated racing event renowned for its patriotic fervor, the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. No stranger to cutting loose and going fast, Danny McBride, the creator and star of HBO’s popular series “The Righteous Gemstones,” will get behind the wheel as the honorary pace car driver and lead the field to the green flag to start the Coca-Cola 600.

“Fast cars and all the Coca-Cola a man can drink? How could I say no,” McBride said. “I’m so honored and excited to be a part of the action.”

The weekend fun kicks off Friday with the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series N.C. Education Lottery 200 as well as an energetic performance at Circle K Speed Street by AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds. On Saturday, Xfinity Series drivers will battle for supremacy in the Alsco Uniforms 300 and the NASCAR Cup Series will take the track for the first time to set the field for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Country music superstar Jake Owen will rock the Circle K Speed Street stage. The party moves to the infield on Sunday as the legendary Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald are scheduled to perform a pre-race concert before the patriotic salute to the U.S. Armed Services and the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600.

Dignitaries for Friday’s N.C. Education Lottery 200:

Honorary Starter: Thomas Martin, Luck E Rewards winner

Grand Marshal: Mike Beach, Luck E Rewards winner

Pace Car Passenger: Stephen Francis, Luck E Rewards winner

Honorary Race Official: Terri Rose, Deputy Executive Director of Brand Management & Communications

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300:

Honorary Starter: Ben Fox, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Alsco

Grand Marshal: Samantha Busch

Presentation of Colors: Concord Police Department Honor Guard

Invocation: Master Sgt. Monty Self, US Air Force Retired

National Anthem: Cash Crawford

Dignitaries for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 include:

Honorary Race Director: Cameron Sexton, Tennessee Speaker of the House

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Danny McBride, “The Righteous Gemstones”

Honorary Starter: Nancy Mace, South Carolina Congresswoman

Grand Marshals: Legendary Coca-Cola Racing Family Drivers Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte and Kyle Petty, alongside Lisa Marie Higgins, Regional Southeast President, and Executive Director, National Capital District

TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for the May 26-28 Coca-Cola 600 weekend, with three-day packages starting at $99. Weekend tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $10. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Admission to Circle K Speed Street concerts by AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds (Friday) and Jake Owen (Saturday) is free with any race ticket. Sunday’s pre-race concert by The Doobie Brothers is free with the purchase of a Coca-Cola 600 race ticket.

