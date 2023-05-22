SOLID SHOWING FOR KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE DOGE

May 22, 2022. It’s always special when driver DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team arrive at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) for the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest to officially kick-off the summer racing season. The great crowds always on hand were ready to cheer on the team during round two of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past weekend.

Scheduled practice and qualifying sessions were cancelled due to weather conditions on Saturday, so the starting grid was set according to the NASCAR rulebook which put Kennington’s #17 Castrol Edge Dodge on the inside of row two for the 51-lap feature event Sunday.

With only a quick 15-minute shakedown session Sunday morning prior to the race, the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team were anxious to see the performance in the car in race conditions. Kennington maintained the pace of the lead group until their first planned pit stop for fuel. Strategy would play a critical role the rest of the way.

As the race played out the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team considered making additional stops for fresh tires, but it never seemed like the right call based on race circumstances. Kennington would run the entire race on his original set of tires and coming out on top with some hard-fought battles score an eighth-place finish.

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“A big thank you to all the fans that came out to this great event Castrol puts on with CTMP every year. We went back and forth on the strategy during the race. If we came for tires, we’d give up track position and would we have time to get back up front. We decided to stay out, the car was great, hats off to the guys for their hard work preparing the Castrol Dodge. We would have liked to finish higher, but we had another solid race here and our road course program has improved from a year ago. Now we’re headed to Chaudière where we finished second last year, we want that top spot this year.”.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team head to the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec on Saturday June 10th for the next Pinty’s Series race.

TV & Live Streaming

The eBay Motors 200 will be broadcast on TSN May 27, at 4:00 p.m. ET and on RSD2 on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. ET. All races are streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States.

