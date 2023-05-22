WIGHT MOTORSPORTS READY FOR ACTION AT CTMP

(May 19, 2023) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) race teams return to action this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Clarington, Ontario for round number two of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Sunday afternoon Andrew Ranger in his #27 and Glenn Styres in his #0 car will take the green flag just after 1PM for 51-laps of racing action.

The WMI team is ready to bounce back after some tough luck dealt to them in the season opener. Expectations are high with Andrew Ranger who is a three-time winner on the challenging road circuit. Glenn Styres has also made significant strides after only one year of full-time Pinty’s Series competition.

Andrew Ranger will be racing a brand new #27 GM Paillé Chevrolet this weekend. The WMI team has been meticulous in the preparations for the #27 and Styres #0 GSR/Ohsweken Speedway Chevrolet in the days leading up to this weekend’s competition to ensure everything is 100% ready to go.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday May 21st Green Flag 1PM

eBay Motors 200

Race two of 14 in 2023

This is the 25th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

The Track:

2.459-mile, ten turn road course (51-laps)

Best finish: Ranger 1st in 2007, 2009, 2016, Styres 17th in 2022

Quotes:

“A lot of the preparation work for this weekend at CTMP was already completed before the first series race last weekend. This week the focus was on fine tuning to make sure we’re on our game from the start of practice on Saturday. We want to be dialed in right away and let Andrew do his thing, he’ll be up near the front for sure. And I can’t say enough about the progress Glenn is making too, he’s really focused on improving his skills every time he’s in the car”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The eBay Motors 200 will also air on TSN Sunday on RDS2 date TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Andrew Ranger: Twitter @AndrewRanger51 Instagram @andrew_ranger27

Glenn Styres: Twitter @GlennStyres Instagram @glennstyres