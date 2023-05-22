Search
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro

STEWART-HAAS RACING
NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open

Date: May 21, 2023

Event: NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open (non-points events)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway (.625-mile oval)

NASCAR All-Star Race: 200 laps, with a competition break at or around lap 100 (125 miles)

● Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Note: The NASCAR All-Star Race was comprised of drivers who won a points-paying race in 2022 or 2023, fulltime drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race, fulltime drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and drivers who advanced from the All-Star Open.

SHR Finish in NASCAR All-Star Race:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 5th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 15th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 198 of 200 laps)

All-Star Open: 100 laps, with a competition break at or around lap 40 (62.5 miles)

● Race Winner: Josh Berry of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

● Second Place: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

● Fan Vote Winner: Noah Gragson of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (Chevrolet)

Note:The All-Star Open was the undercard event to the NASCAR All-Star Race, where non-qualified drivers attempted to race their way into the All-Star Race by winning the Open, finishing second in the Open, or by winning the fan vote.

SHR Finish in All-Star Open:

● Aric Almirola (Started 9th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 8th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

SHR Notes:

● This was Briscoe’s second All-Star Race. He finished 18th last year.

● Harvick has competed in every single NASCAR All-Star Race in his 23-year career, the most of any active NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the All-Star Race with a 4.537-second margin over runner-up Bubba Wallace. It was his third win in the All-Star Race.

● The All-Star Race featured just three lead changes between two different drivers – Larson and Daniel Suárez. Twenty-four drivers comprised the field.

Sound Bites:

“We were really, really fast at the end. I felt like if I could’ve ever just gotten the lead, I would’ve been hard to beat, but I’m sure a lot of other guys would say that too. It was definitely frustrating. We kind of got beat around there on that one restart. I went from running fourth to seventh or eighth, and had to drive back up to fourth. I felt like we were one of the few cars that could pass. I’m proud of that effort, but I would’ve obviously loved to win a million dollars. Truthfully, with how our last couple of weeks have been, just to get a good run and prove that we can run with these guys is nice.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, May 28 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The race gets underway at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

