Three Exciting Activities and Places for Your Trip to Canada

Canada is a wonderful country packed with exhilarating sports, beautiful landscapes, and culture. Whether you are traveling there for the summer of 2023, or planning a trip further in the future, continue reading this article to learn more about what you can do to make the most out of your trip abroad.

Canadian Sports

Like the United States, Canada is a sport-loving nation with die-hard fans and exciting tournaments. Canada is known for its NHL (National Hockey League) and CFL (Canadian Football). White is not as popular as the previously mentioned sports, Canada also has a large amount of popularity in other sports including baseball, basketball, and soccer.

When planning on attending a sports game in Canada, the clear choice is Hockey. Hockey has become a stereotypical Canadian sport for a reason, as it is unique and massively popular among Canadians. You can even up the ante on the excitement thanks to recent legislation in Canada. Unlike many states in America, sports betting is fully legalized and allows all types of bets, even for tourists. You can get started with our friends over at GG.Bet today!

Resorts

Canada is a large country with many different biomes, which cater to all interests and seasons. If you are looking for beautiful winter landscapes, outdoor adventures, or beach-side lounging, Canada has a resort to fill that need.

Canada boasts many world-class ski resorts, such as Whistler Blackcomb near Vancouver, and Mont Tremblant near Montreal. These ski resorts offer luxurious accommodations for tourists to enjoy a week in the beautiful winter landscapes.

If you desire ocean views, look no further than Tofino in British Columbia, and Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. Both destinations offer beautiful beachside resorts and a plethora of activities on the ocean including whale watching, and fishing.

If you want a mix of both, Canada offers many lakeside resorts perfect for those that like hiking, resting inside cozy cottages, and a little bit of water fun. If you are planning a trip, check out Muskoka in Ontario, or the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia.

Natural Parks

For those of you who are outdoorsy and want to see and walk through the most breathtaking natural parks on Earth, Canada is the place to go. The most popular is Banff National Park, located in the Canadian Rockies. Banff is a fantastic place to go as a tourist as it offers a plethora of campgrounds, lakes, and hiking trails to traverse and explore Canada in its most beautiful form.

Banff isn’t the only top destination, if you’re interested in fjords, glaciers, and hot springs, investigate Gros Morne National Park, and Jasper National Park respectively.

Consensus

Above are just a few examples of what Canada has to offer. Canada is a massive country and exploring everything could easily take a lifetime. Whether you are a sports enthusiast, searching for world-class resorts, or wanting to camp out, Canada truly has something for everyone.