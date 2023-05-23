Derm Dude™ Renews Sponsorship with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (May 23, 2023) – Spencer Boyd announced today that the fan-favorite brand, Derm Dude™, has extended their agreement to sponsor the driver through the end of 2023. The viral men’s grooming brand, whose best-selling products include, ‘Happy Sack Nut Love Cooling Cream’, will have a primary paint scheme at this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last season, NASCAR fans fell in love with the Derm Dude himself, Drew Plotkin, both on social media and at the track with his straightforward, no B.S., Dude speak.

“Everyone knows my spirit animal is an eagle, but Drew might be a close second for me!” laughed Spencer Boyd. “I love that guy. Witty is an understatement, but behind his sense of humor and all the tattoos and big beard is a very wise business-man and genuine individual. If you have some time, read his book – Under My Skin and you’ll understand what I mean. I’m pumped Derm Dude is back on the hood this year.”

With the help of Drew’s vast tattoo artist network, Spencer got his first tattoo commemorating his first win with an upside-down NASCAR win sticker on his shoulder.

Chief Dude Officer, Drew Plotkin commented on his company’s involvement with Spencer and his racing in NASCAR, “These are our people…our tribe… and we love working with real authentic dudes. I’ve been to a number of NASCAR races; it gets hot out there! Derm Dude keeps those balls cool and smelling good without the chafing or jock itch. I’ll be at the race in Charlotte handing out free samples of our new ‘Mutha Pucker’ SPF Lip Balm. And our Derm Dude Sack Squad will be at our booth helping to keep balls cool and fresh with our best-selling men’s products.”

Derm Dude’s newest Happy Sack Nut Love Cooling Cream scent is called Sweet Whiskey, which will be available at the Derm Dude booth, along with customer favorites like Morning Woodsy, MVP and Coconut Rush.

The men’s grooming brand will be honoring those who have sacrificed this Memorial Day by converting their regular Derm Dude logo into a stars and stripes theme on the hood of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports.