LOCASH CONCERT HEADLINES PRE-RACE ENTERTAINMENT FOR AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 400

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 23, 2023) – BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records PLATINUM Country stars LOCASH will perform their loud-and-proud hits like “Three Favorite Colors,” “One Big Country Song,” and many others during the pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Texas Motor Speedway.

LOCASH, comprised of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas and named ‘country music’s iconic feel-good duo’ by PEOPLE, will perform a sixty (60) minute set on the pre-race stage located at the start/finish line in front of the main grandstand for the first race of the Round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2:30 p.m. CT, 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway is offering fans premier access to enjoy the LOCASH concert and driver introductions for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 with the purchase of a Track Pass ticket upgrade while supplies last. The pre-race concert is free with any race ticket but a Track Pass provides the holder with the ability to move from the grandstands to in front of the stage for the concert as well as driver introductions.

LOCASH continues their rise up the charts on strength of eight charting singles, two successful albums, and over 815 MILLION global on-demand streams since 2015. Songs like “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody,” and “Feels Like a Party” have earned LOCASH prominent fan recognition as well as industry respect, including a Vocal Duo of the Year nomination at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

“We’re both huge NASCAR fans and we’re so pumped to perform at the Texas Motor Speedway,” the duo shared. “Can’t wait to see y’all there!”

NASCAR RACE DAY LIVE Returns to Texas Motor Speedway with Hosts John Roberts and Kenny Wallace

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Texas Motor Speedway pre-race stage will also be the location for the return of the NASCAR RACE DAY LIVE show hosted by John Roberts and the irrepressible Kenny Wallace. The long-time NASCAR TV show host, Roberts, teams up once again with Wallace, the former NASCAR driver-turned-show host, for an hour-long show of driver interviews and always entertaining takes on the NASCAR, in general, and the upcoming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, in particular. It’s a can’t-miss 60 minutes that can be viewed from the grandstands, Big Hoss TV (the world’s largest HDTV) and up-close with the purchase of a Track Pass.

Red Carpet Treatment

The route leading to the pre-race stage for driver introductions for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be kicked up a few notches on the prestige meter for this year’s NASCAR Playoffs race at Texas Motor Speedway. An actual red carpet will greet the drivers as they depart the pre-race meeting area located in the south garage building of the speedway’s infield. The red carpet will wind its way through the lower paddock area behind SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane, up the ramp to pit lane and then out to the pre-race stage at the start/finish line of the actual racing surface. Race fans with a Track Pass will be able to line either side of the entire route to cheer on their favorite driver and possibly get an autograph or two.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Cowtown Fairs (May 25-June 6), Bandas y Trocas (May 27 and Oct. 14), Solar Car Challenge (July 13-15), Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TICKETS:

For ticket information for the September 23-24 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

ABOUT LOCASH

Named “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by PEOPLE, Wheelhouse Records/BMG’s LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – is “hitting homers and serving up first-class songs,” as hailed by American Songwriter. With their loud-and-proud anthem “Three Favorite Colors” as their current release, they recently delivered back-to-back high-profile collaborations with “Let It Slide” (Leslie Jordan, Blanco Brown, LOCASH) and “Beach Boys” (feat. The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston). LOCASH’s wild-and-free WOODS & WATER – EP (2021) marked the follow up to BROTHERS (2019), featuring GOLD #1 “One Big Country Song.” Known for PLATINUM breakout “I Love This Life” and their first #1 with GOLD “I Know Somebody,” they’ve earned eight charting singles, two successful albums, and over 815 MILLION global on-demand streams since 2015. Respected entertainers with prominent recognition, they hold a history of nods from the genre’s biggest awards shows including a Vocal Duo of the Year nomination at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Last launching their extended headlining WOODS & WATER TOUR 2022, LOCASH is currently on the road with Kane Brown’s DRUNK OR DREAMING TOUR.