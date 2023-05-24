Kris Wright NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 26

Venue: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

Under the Lights … Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to illuminate the track as they gear up for an exhilarating NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race under the night sky this Friday.

The event not only kickstarts an action-packed weekend, but also pays tribute to the courageous men and women who have served or are currently serving in the military.

Kris Wright embarks on his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the renowned 1.5-mile paved oval track known for its 24 degrees of banking in the turns, situated just outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Wright debuted at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports on May 28, 2021.

Speedway Stats: Kris Wright is gearing up for his 24th start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on speedways, which are tracks ranging from 1 to 2 miles in length. Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts on speedways.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“Back to the Charlotte Motor Speedway! This weekend is one of my favorites. I am excited to go racing at another 1.5-mile track – and excited to represent F.N.B. Corporation in one of their biggest markets. The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team is bringing a new Chevrolet Silverado RST to hit the track. Be sure to tune-in.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Charlotte Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th, 21st and 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 13th-place with Tyler Dipple on May 17, 2019. The 19 previous starts at America’s Home for Racing with 200 miles of wheel-to-wheel excitement as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kicks off Memorial Day weekend’s triple-header, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finish of 24.7.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 436 starts from 52 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Catch the Action … The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be televised on FS1 on Friday, May 26, starting at 8:30p.m. (ET). To kick off the excitement, tune in to NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

For live coverage of the event, fans can also tune in to the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, both starting at 8:00 p.m. (ET). If you’re eager to catch the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying, it will be aired on FS1 on Friday at 1:30 p.m. (ET).

About F.N.B. Corporation F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.