Daniel Dye – Charlotte Preview

Charlotte Preview

May 26 | 8:30 PM ET | FS1 – MRN – SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 10; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 19th

Chassis History

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 348 for this weekend’s North Carolina Lottery 200. This will mark only the second race on this chassis’ build sheet, as Daniel was on tap for its debut at Kansas Speedway at the beginning of the month. Dye earned his best-career start and finish running this Silverado, qualifying inside the top-10 and finishing in 13th.

Rookie of the Year

Dye’s 14th place finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway was the best result out of all the drivers contending for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, moving him closer to his teammate in the rookie standings. Entering Charlotte, Daniel continues to straddle the fourth spot in points, now 77 behind leader Nick Sanchez and only 4 behind Rajah Caruth.

Daniel Dye Quote

Since you’ve raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway before, what are some of the unique characteristics of this track that separates it from most intermediates?

“Yeah, I’m really looking forward to getting to Charlotte since I’ve raced there before and already have a couple of mile-and-a-half races under my belt in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Charlotte is different compared to a lot of these other places because it’s very bumpy and rough. I know the GMS Racing team has had some success there in the past, and based off of what we were able to learn in Kansas a few weeks ago I think Blake and the rest of our No. 43 crew guys will bring us a fast truck to compete with.”

Race to Stop Suicide

Race to Stop Suicide is a non-profit organization co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The organization’s main objective is to create awareness, remove stigma and normalize the conversation surrounding suicide. They provide entry-level education on what to look for, symptoms and how to check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide also ensures that people have easy access to helpful resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, visit their website at www.racetostopsuicide.com.