Bayley Currey – NC Education Lottery 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Bayley Currey: Twitter: @BayleyCurrey | Instagram: @bayleycurrey05 | Facebook: /bayleycurrey05 | Web: www.bcurrey.com

Start: 8th | Finish: 13th | Owner’s Points Standings: 14th

Currey On Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Overall, I think it was great to get back in the Unishippers Silverado at an intermediate track. I feel that I continued to learn throughout the race and we were in a good spot come the end. I hope we can continue to build on what we have and come back with a good showing in Gateway next weekend.”

Race Recap: Bayley Currey’s return the the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series provided a 14th-place finish and a lot of learning opportunities. Currey started the day by setting the ninth-quickest practice time and backing it up with an eight-place qualifying effort.

But, once the race began the top-ten speed began to fade. Currey fell just outside the top-ten and continued to ride there for a majority of the NC Education Lottery 200 in Charlotte. He was able to hold on for a 12th-place finish in the first stage and an 18th-place finish in the second stage; both went caution-free.

In the final stage, business picked up and the cautions began to fly throughout the segment. Fortunately for the Texas-born driver, he was able to make it through each incident unscathed. In the end, Currey brought home a 13th-place finish and advanced the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado to 14th in the owner’s championship.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.