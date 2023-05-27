GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 11TH

FINISH: 5TH

POINTS: 4TH

Post-Race Quote: “[That was] a solid finish for sure for our Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet. We were pretty good in practice; the first stage we fired off good but then about 10 laps in I just lost all my drivability. We still had pace, but I couldn’t move around. I’d get bottled up by someone slower in front of me and then I would get passed by about three or four of them. We lost our track position a little bit, did some other stuff, struggled a little bit on pit road, but man those guys rallied and we had a good pit stop the last time. Tyler Monn and I were able to choose a good lane choice for once and the last restart worked out for us. I feel like we were a top-three truck there at the end. There were parts of the race where we were a 25th place truck and there were parts of the race where we were pretty solid. I’m pretty happy with everybody’s fight and with Jeff’s calls on the pit box, so anyways, we’ll go home with a P5 and smile.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 4TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had a pretty sporty Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado. So in stage one we were tight on the balance. We didn’t have the best pitstop. I drove my tail off and did what we could. Nice to have a decent recovery. It was nice to get stage points early. I have some stuff I need to work on. We will just keep on digging. I would like to thank Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, all of my partners, including Alpinestar, Butler Built Seats, Bell Racing, and ShadyRays. Thank you to all the men and women on my No. 24 Chevrolet do such a great job. I feel really good about St. Louis and we will get some revenge there.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 RaceToStopSuicide.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 18TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 19TH

Post-Race Quote: “Pretty tough go at it for us on the No. 43 team tonight at Charlotte. It felt like we had a right rear tire falling apart towards the end of both stages, but our guys were able to keep working at it and making us have more speed on each run. We were able to get our truck headed in the right direction in the last stage but unfortunately we fell off and had to settle for a 19th place effort. We have a clean truck though, and should be able to head to Gateway and focus on getting some better results there. Thank you to all of my crew members for their hard work as well as all of our partners that support us each week.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

