Carson Hocevar – NC Education Lottery 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 12th | Finish: 4th | Points Standings: 8th

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Man, this track just doesn’t want us to win. Another year of us being the strongest truck and not getting the win strikes again. I hate it for my Worldwide Express team because we have speed here very single year- just haven’t been able to get it done. On the other side, it’s our third top-five in a row and I’m proud of the momentum our team has been able to build.”

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar was able to secure his third-straight top-five finish Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After leading 43 laps and collected a Stage Two stage win, Hocevar was able to impress at NASCAR’s home track once again.

After qualifying in 12th to begin the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Hocevar quickly advanced his way through the field; getting to fourth by lap 22. But, the 20 year-old driver didn’t stop there. Hocevar would climb to finish the first stage in second while eventually capturing the Stage Two victory later in the race.

The final stage created mixed strategies with cautions beginning to fly for various on-track incidents. After leading for most of the final stage, a late restart with 24 laps to go shuffled him to seventh. From there, Hocevar battled a tight-handling Silverado for the remainder of the race and was able to drive to 4th for his third top-five finish in as many weeks. Additionally, Hocevar has advanced his position in the driver’s points standings to eighth-place.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.