Lawless Alan – NC Education Lottery 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California)

Start: 16th | Finish: 17th | Points Standings: 24th

Alan On Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Friday in Charlotte felt like our smoothest race of the year thus far. We were able to learn a lot in practice, back up the pace and qualifying, and run competitively in the race. All around, this AUTOParkit team was great on Friday and I’m hoping we can continue to build and grow at Gateway next week.”

Race Recap: Lawless Alan brought home a second-straight top-20 finish Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The California-born driver was able to build on his experience from last year’s race and put together one of his best runs of the season thus far.

From his 16th-place qualifying effort, his best starting position of the season, Alan fell outside the top-20 early. But, the second-year driver showed long-run speed to return where he started, until eventually finish 20th in Stage One. The second stage provided more of the same for Alan’s No. 45 team as Stage Two would go caution-free, just like the prior stage, and he would finish 22nd.

Through the final stage, Alan was able to maneuver his way through on-track incidents and bring home the AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado home in 17th-place. This finish matches his best finish of the season and moves him into 24th in the driver’s championship standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

-AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

-AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

-For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.