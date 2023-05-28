NASCAR postpones Coca-Cola 600 to Monday amid inclement weather

NASCAR announced another shakeup to this year’s Memorial Day weekend events at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed to occur on Monday, May 29, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

The news comes amid ongoing precipitation and steady rain that has and will continue to fall for the duration of Sunday, May 28, with no big weather breaks being indicated. This, in turn, will prevent the Coke 600 from starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday as initially scheduled, with NASCAR’s longest event on the schedule being postponed to Monday for the first time since 2009.

The news also means that the Coke 600 will occur after the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 as part of a doubleheader feature on Memorial Day, with the Xfinity event now scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET on FS1 after being bumped up from noon ET on Monday. The Xfinity event at Charlotte was initially scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. ET prior to the weather delay. Amid the weather concerns, the event was then bumped up to commence at noon ET on Saturday before the start was delayed amid the precipitation and eventually led to NASCAR to postpone the event to Monday morning.

For the Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300, Justin Allgaier will lead the field from pole position after posting a pole-winning lap at 181.172 mph in 29.806 seconds during a qualifying session that occurred on Friday, May 26. Joining him on the front row will be John Hunter Nemechek, who posted the second-best qualifying lap at 180.246 mph in 29.959 seconds.

When the green flag waves for the Coke 600, William Byron, winner of the previous Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago, will lead the field from pole position. The 25-year-old Byron from Charlotte, North Carolina, was awarded the top starting spot based on a metric formula per the NASCAR Rule Book after the event’s qualifying session that was scheduled to occur on Saturday was canceled due to the steady precipitation. Joining him on the front row will be Kevin Harvick, a two-time Coke 600 winner who will be making his final 600-mile career start.