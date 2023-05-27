NASCAR cancels Saturday’s Charlotte activities; Xfinity event postponed to Monday

NASCAR announced changes to the remainder of this weekend’s Memorial Day feature events at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to ongoing inclement weather that has impacted on-track activities for Saturday, May 27.

The Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 that was scheduled to occur today at noon ET on FS1 has been postponed to occur on Monday, May 29, at noon ET. The news comes a day after NASCAR bumped the startup time for the 12th Xfinity event of the 2023 season an hour early from 1 p.m. ET to noon amid the inclement weather and increased rain that will remain persistent for the remainder of the weekend.

When the Xfinity event commences under green, Justin Allgaier will lead the field from pole position after posting a pole-winning qualifying lap at 181.172 mph in 29.806 seconds during the series’ qualifying session on Friday, May 26. Joining him on the front row will be John Hunter Nemechek, who posted the second-best qualifying lap at 180.246 mph in 29.959 seconds.

In addition, the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 practice and qualifying sessions that were originally scheduled to occur after the Xfinity event on Saturday have been canceled. With qualifying canceled, the starting lineup for the Coke 600 at Charlotte will be based on a metric formula per the NASCAR Rule Book system. As a result, William Byron, winner of the previous Cup points-paying event at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago, will lead the field from pole position. He will be joined on the front row with Kevin Harvick, a two-time Coke 600 winner who will be making his final career start in NASCAR’s longest events on the schedule.

The Coke 600 is still scheduled to occur on Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.