TapFin.io Review: Your One-stop Solution For Currency Pair Trading

The term currency pair can be fundamentally defined as the pairing of one currency with another to compare the value of each. The primary currency is considered to be the ‘base currency’ against which another currency is compared, named the ‘quote currency’. After comparing the two currencies the displayed price is issued which depicts the gap between the currencies or in simple words how much of one currency is needed to make up the value of another currency. This post by TapFin will provide you with all the basics of currency pairs.

The basics of trading with Currency Pairs

Trading with currency pairs is about bidding with one currency while asking for another currency. It is the process in which you trade with a currency to buy another currency, that is, a simultaneous process of buying and selling which is constant while trading with currency pairs. Let us give you an example of trading with a currency pair trading. If you want to trade with, let’s say for instance, the US currency of the Dollar and the UK currency of the Pound, you will need to buy one of the currencies of a certain value with other currencies of the same value. With the secondary currency, you will be able to measure the loss or profit at currency trading. TapFin gives you the opportunity to trade in the largest market of Forex if you want to try trading with currency pairs.

Major currency pairs

Among several currency pairs the forex market provides the opportunity to trade in collaboration with the world’s most dominating currency US Dollar. There are a total of 7 pairs known to be the major pairs each of which consists of the USD as the primary currency or base currency. The currencies include a pair of:

The US Dollar and the euro traded as EUR/USD

Japanese Yen and the US Dollar as USD/JPY

Swiss Franc and the US Dollar as USD/CHF

Pound Sterling and the US Dollar as GBP/USD

The US Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar as NZD/USD

The Canadian Dollar and the US Dollar as USD/CAD

The Australian Dollar and the US Dollar as USD/AUD

