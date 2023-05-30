Carson Hocevar to Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 7 Schluter®-Systems Chevy at WWT Raceway

CONCORD, N.C. (May 30, 2023) – Carson Hocevar will pilot Spire Motorsports No. 7 Schluter®-Systems Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports announced earlier today Corey LaJoie will fill in for Chase Elliott this weekend behind the wheel of Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet.

“We’re always happy to help our friends at Hendrick Motorsports and couldn’t be prouder to see Corey LaJoie get the opportunity of a lifetime to race a Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolet,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “When we were approached by HMS, it was really an easy answer. Our entire organization and the whole team at Schluter Systems are on board and thrilled to see Corey realize an incredible opportunity. At the same time, we’re eager to see Carson Hocevar get behind the wheel of the No. 7 Schluter Systems Chevy Camaro. Carson has proven to be more than capable and he’s done a great job in our No. 77 Premier Security Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This is a win for everyone involved.”

The Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, June 4 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 15th of 36 races on the 2023 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

