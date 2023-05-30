Serial1.com Premium E-Bikes Adds Race with Todd Gilliland

THE First E-Bike Brand to Join NASCAR as a Partner with No. 38 Team This Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 30, 2023) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Serial 1 premium E-Bikes are proud to announce the extension of their partnership in the NASCAR Cup Series. The USA-based E-Bike company is back on the No. 38 Ford Mustang in support of the sophomore driver, Todd Gilliland. After success at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, Serial1.com has quickly stepped back up to support Gilliland and the team this weekend at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

“After our successful debut at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway during NASCAR Throwback Weekend, we are proud to continue our NASCAR Cup Series program with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland thanks to the opportunity once again from Carl Ruedebusch,” said Dion Reif, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Serial 1. “We are hoping to ride the momentum built and continue to bring the thrill, excitement and FUN of Serial 1 premium E-Bikes to the millions of loyal NASCAR fans.”

Serial 1 premium E-Bikes is inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders- and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as “Serial Number One”.

The decision to create the independent Serial 1 brand in 2020 represents the best of two worlds—an innovative arrangement that combines Harley-Davidson’s leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and autonomy of a new brand dedicated exclusively to the E-Bike product and customer.

“It is cool that Serial1.com E-Bikes wants to come back and is excited to partner with us again,” said Gilliland. “They have a lot of cool, fun, and amazing E-bikes, I finally got mine this week and now I am excited for everyone to try one. I know I can help get the word out by getting a good finish.”

Gilliland finished 22nd in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at WWT Raceway last season. In NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competition, Gilliland has five starts and two second-place finishes at the track. He knows he can have a great race on Sunday.

“I think I can do that because I love WWT Raceway,” continued Gilliland. “I have always run well there and now have that Cup experience. We are all pumped up to get a top-10 finish.”

The new-look Serial1.com premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang and Gilliland will race Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Serial 1

Serial1.com offers premium E-Bikes that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 is currently under contract to merge with an affiliate of Life Electric Vehicles, Inc. (Life EV), bringing E-Bike manufacturing to the USA.

About Life EV

Life EV is a USA-based corporation, involved in the design, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, with a current emphasis on electric bicycles. Life EV manufactures its products utilizing free-trade zone processes in Broward County, Florida with a United States Certificate of Origin. Life EV through its affiliates, including Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:LFEV), was established to support and grow the E-Bike industry, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the USA.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.