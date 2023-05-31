Cabo Wabo® Tequila Named NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement Partner at Michigan International Speedway

The Cabo Wabo® 250 will get the action started during August race weekend in the Irish Hills

BROOKLYN, MICH. (May 25, 2023) – Michigan International Speedway (M.I.S) announced today that Cabo Wabo® Tequila will serve as the race entitlement partner for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The race is now called the Cabo Wabo® 250 and will take place on Saturday, August 5.

In addition, the partnership includes naming rights to the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila, an all-inclusive club, located trackside in Turn 4. For more information and to purchase tickets to the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila, click here.

This comes on the heels of Cabo Wabo® Tequila being named the first-ever “Official Tequila Sponsor of NASCAR” and the “Official Tequila Sponsor of Michigan International Speedway” in January 2023.

“The entitlement of the Cabo Wabo® 250 and the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila are the next steps in a fun partnership with Cabo Wabo® Tequila at M.I.S.,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “We definitely share their passion for doing things with full-on flavor and know our fans will, too.”

The Mexican-born 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila has an unmistakable taste that goes with an unmistakable American attitude – one that cuts no corners and makes no apologies, inspiring all to revel in the good life. Bigger, bolder, and better represents Cabo Wabo® Tequila, and the brand is bringing that to life with concerts, on-site activations, and racing-themed social content in partnership with NASCAR.

“Our sponsorship of the Cabo Wabo® 250 is the natural next step in what we see as a long and prosperous future with the sport and with Michigan International Speedway,” said Campari America’s Vice President of Marketing Andrea Sengara. “It’s amazing to see how seamlessly Cabo Wabo® has become part of the NASCAR family, and we look forward to continue going all in for racing fans on and off the track.”

The August race weekend at M.I.S. begins with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 on Friday, August 4, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Cabo Wabo® 250 on Saturday, August 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 6.

Whether watching a race on T.V., or live at the track, Cabo Wabo® reminds you to always drink responsibly. The brand recognizes that sometimes the boldest thing we can do is take our foot off the gas.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets, and can stay connected to Michigan International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Michigan International Speedway

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway (MIS) is one of the fastest tracks in NASCAR. The two-mile track – with 18 degrees of banking and 73-feet wide sweeping turns – has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series for more than 50 years. Beyond the on-track action, MIS offers a wide variety of family-friendly entertainment options for fans of all ages. MIS is the largest registered campground in the state of Michigan with nearly 9,000 campsites across 1,400-plus acres. In addition to the annual NASCAR weekend, MIS hosts non-racing events including Faster Horses Festival and Nite Lites. For more information, visit mispeedway.com.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Cabo Wabo® Tequila

Cabo Wabo® is an unquestionably Mexican tequila made with an undeniably American attitude. It embodies the freedom to live, work and play hard, without limitations or borders. The award-winning tequila is born in the agave fields of Mexico, where the process of making the liquid starts with only the best piñas to ensure its 100% Blue Weber Agave delivers super-premium quality and taste. From there, we purposefully use a thicker cut of the agave to produce a more unfiltered, raw, agave-forward taste. The result is a Thick Cut tequila that screams bigger, bolder and better with each sip and shines with smooth, authentic flavor and a unique personality. Please visit www.CaboWabo.com to learn more about the Cabo Wabo® portfolio: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and our signature cocktail, The Caborita. Please drink responsibly.