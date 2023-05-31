KEVIN HARVICK’S HISTORIC FIRST WIN CAR TO LEAD THE FIELD PRIOR TO QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART

The Richard Childress Racing No. 29 Chevrolet that Kevin Harvick piloted to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway will lead the field before the green flag drops for 400 miles of night racing on Sunday, July 9.

Fans with pre-race track access will have an opportunity to see this historic car ahead of Kevin Harvick’s final race at the Georgia track.

HAMPTON, Ga. (May 31, 2023) – Before Kevin Harvick makes his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, an historic car from the earliest days of his Cup career will play a big role to start the race.

The No. 29 Chevrolet Harvick drove to his first victory in an unforgettable race at AMS in 2001 will return to the speedway on July 9 to lead the NASCAR Cup Series field prior to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Richard Childress, who fielded the car and won a total of 23 NCS races as a car owner with Harvick from 2001-2013, will be behind the wheel of the historic ride for the commemorative laps.

“Kevin Harvick meant so much to RCR over the years and we want to congratulate him on a successful career in NASCAR,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “The No. 29 Chevrolet has a home at the RCR Museum in Welcome, North Carolina, but we know that this Chevy has history at Atlanta Motor Speedway and we’re looking forward to bringing it out to the track so that fans can see this historic car take one more lap around the track.”

Harvick’s storied Cup career began at Richard Childress Racing in 2001. Following the death of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt in that season’s Daytona 500, Harvick took over full-time driving duties for the team, now sporting a new number – 29 – and an inverted, predominantly white version of the late Earnhardt’s iconic black Chevrolet.

In just his third start, Harvick secured an emotional victory in a sensational finish at AMS. Just 0.006 seconds separated Harvick and 2nd place Jeff Gordon in what still stands as the closest finish in AMS history.

That same car will not only take laps around the 1.54-mile track, fans with a pre-race track pass will also have an opportunity to see the historic ride up close on pit road before it leads the field off the grid. It’s all part of a race weekend that will honor Harvick’s legendary career.

“As we celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the rich history our speedway has within this sport, it only makes sense to recognize the accomplishments of a legend as he gets ready to retire,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Kevin Harvick is a champion who’s won just about everything you can in a stock car, including three races right here in Atlanta. Seeing the car from his first win back here one more time for his last race at AMS will be an unforgettable moment for both Harvick and his fans.”

Harvick has 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins in 23 seasons so far, including wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2001, 2018, and 2020. Those three wins lead all active drivers, as do his nine top-5s, 16 top-10s, and 1,360 laps led at the 1.54-mile track. The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday, July 9, will be Harvick’s 36th and final Cup Series start at the Georgia track before his retirement at season’s end.

Fans who want to see Harvick’s last ride at AMS can enhance their experience with the Kevin Harvick Ticket Package, which includes a ticket to Sunday night’s race, access to an exclusive Q&A with Harvick, and an included donation to the Kevin Harvick Foundation — all for $65. A pre-race track pass, which includes access to Harvick’s 2001 race-winning car plus stage-front access to driver introductions and Andy Grammer’s pre-race concert, are available for $75 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets and camping for Harvick’s last ride at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. Featuring the first weekend of night racing at AMS since 2014, Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend comes with increased stakes with the NASCAR playoffs looming large.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 9. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 7-9, 2023, Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

