Lawless Alan – Toyota 200 Race Advance

Toyota 200 | World Wide Technology Raceway (160 Laps / 200 Miles)

Saturday, June 3 | Madison, Illinois | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Charlotte Recap: Lawless Alan started the NC Education Lottery 200 in 16th, his best qualifying effort of the season. Alan’s Silverado was stronger on the long run, falling back slightly on the shorter runs. In the end, Alan finished 17th for the third time this season.

Alan on Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “It’s always fun to race in Charlotte because it’s the closest race for most of the teams. I think it was the most complete intermediate race this season, and it gives us something to build on moving forward.

Alan at World Wide Technology Raceway: In one start at the 1.25-mile track, Alan finished 18th after starting 24th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “With only one start at the track it’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen in the race. But, I was happy with our run last year, so I’m hoping we can carry momentum in Gateway and collect another decent finish.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.