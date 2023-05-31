Bayley Currey – Toyota 200 Race Advance

Toyota 200 | World Wide Technology Raceway (160 Laps / 200 Miles)

Saturday, June 3 | Madison, Illinois | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: After qualifying eighth in his second race of the season, Bayley Currey brought home a 13th-place finish at Charlotte. Currey kept his No. 41 Unishippers Silverado inside the top-15 for most of the night. His 13th-place finish on Friday was enough to move the No. 41 up to 14th in the owner’s championship standings.

Currey on Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “It was great to return to Charlotte and drive one of these Niece Motorsports Silverados last week. I was able to continue building on my confidence throughout the race and felt good at the end; just couldn’t get a long-run in the final stage until the final one. I’m thankful to be able to drive this Unishippers Silverado and I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up in Gateway.”

Currey at World Wide Technology Raceway: Saturday’s Toyota 200 will mark Bayley Currey’s first start at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Currey on Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “I’ve never raced a truck in Gateway before so I’m excited to get there. It’s a tricky track, so I think practice on Friday will be very important not just for us, but everyone.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.