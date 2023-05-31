Carson Hocevar – Toyota 200 Race Advance

Toyota 200 | World Wide Technology Raceway (160 Laps / 200 Miles)

Saturday, June 3 | Madison, Illinois | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Charlotte Recap: Last Friday, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series hit the track for the NC Education Lottery 200 in Charlotte. From his 12th-place starting position, Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-five and up to second before Stage One ended. In the second stage, Hocevar took the lead on Lap 45 and maintained that position until the end of Stage Two. In the end, the No. 42 finished fourth after battling a tight-handling truck in the final stint of the race.

Hocevar on Last Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Again, a Charlotte race seemed to slip away from us. We were so fast all night, and led 43 laps to show that. But, I’m so proud of this Worldwide Express team for getting another top-five and helping rebound in points.”

Hocevar at World Wide Technology Raceway: In three starts at Gateway, Carson Hocevar has a best-finish of eighth. His worst-finish of 24th came last year after he was collected in an incident on a green-white-checkered finish.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “Gateway is an interesting track because the two ends couldn’t be any more different. Last time we came here, I was on crutches for the next couple months. But, I’m looking forward to getting back to the track and continuing our climb in the point standings.”

Climbing the Point Standings: Heading into Darlington Raceway in early May, Hocevar was 16th in the driver point standings. Three races later, Hocevar sits in eighth-place with two stage wins and a race victory to his credit. His climb up the standings is powered by three-straight top-five finishes and stage points in each of the last six stages.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.