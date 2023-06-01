Three Soon to be Released Games for Esports Betting

Unlike traditional sports, Esports is an ever-changing landscape where a game’s popularity can fade into obscurity, and another will take its place. Keeping up to date with this constant evolution can be difficult as each game can have vastly different betting strategies and gameplay. A good prevention method for this problem is by researching and seeing which unreleased title has the potential to become the next big esports hit. Knowing the ins and outs of a game before the general population could lead to easy financial success regarding bets.

Counter-Strike 2

There is no doubt that Counter Strike 2 (CS:2) will become a smash hit in both popularity and the online esports betting scene. Valve has not had a poor game release during their time in game development and CS:2 will be no different. The previous point coupled with the fact that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is already the most popular esports title already, paves the way for success for CS:2.

The even better news about CS:2 is that the average esports gambling fan won’t need any extra knowledge as the game and betting strategies will remain mostly the same. That, however, is a detriment to those who want to have a fresh and new game to have an edge over those who do not do any research.

CS:2 is set to release this year sometime this summer, you can find plenty of information about it on its website here.

Street Fighter 6

Arcade fighting games were the original esports titles, and Street Fighter 6 will be no different. Street Fighter 6 is coming out in the next couple of days and based on early reviews, is a smash hit compared to some of its predecessors. Fighting games lately haven’t had the same popularity as other first-person shooter titles, but the scene is still massive and full of esports betting potential.

The past six years for Capcom (Street Fighter 6’s Developer) have been phenomenal and fans suspect Street Fighter 6 will be no different. Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2nd, 2023 on all platforms.

The Finals

This game is a bit of a wildcard on the list, but it has great potential. The Finals is developed and published by Embark Studios who currently don’t have a portfolio of successful titles. The gameplay appears to be a fast-paced co-op shooter where players will be timed, and their performance dictates the team’s score.

The Finals does not yet have a release date but those who wish to gamble on its success can already spend time researching to get that edge for future esports bets as there is plenty of pre-release footage and information available, you can find more information here.

Bottom Line

Counter-Strike 2 and Street Fighter 6 will be guaranteed esports hits and any gambler should begin researching them as soon as possible. There is much uncertainty regarding The Finals, but from what we have seen so far, it is fantastic. Remember to gamble and bet responsibly.