Top Casino Games That Will Definitely Appeal to Auto Racing Fans

Auto racing is loved by many people worldwide because it is so competitive, exciting, and passionate. Because racing is such a popular sport nowadays, many events and competitions are based on the concept. A good illustration of this is Formula 1, the highest level of international racing, where single-seat formula racing vehicles with open wheels are tested. Seeing how fast and far the motorsport gained popularity, it’s not entirely surprising that the casino industry looked to release games with similarity to the activity.

The love for speed, thrills, and intense competition are common characteristics among auto racing fans. A good representation of these traits is also present in many real money online casino games such as blackjack, poker, and slots. Much like the high-speed excitement of the racetrack, the dynamic world of online gaming offers its thrills. Many auto racing fans are turning to real money blackjack casinos, seeking the same exhilaration and competitive spirit they find in their favorite sport.

This article highlights the top casino games that will most likely appeal to auto-racing fans. These games provide an original combination of rapid play, strategic choice-making, and a chance to win real money. So, let’s dive in.

1. Formula X

GTECH created the 25-pay line and 5-reel game called Formula X. Fans of Formula 1 racing will love this game since it has beautiful visuals and realistic sounds that will immerse you in the game and remind you of your favorite sport. The game has several notable features, such as multipliers, wilds, and free spins.

Players can choose from various bet sizes that appeal to their budget, which is ideal for those seeking to stay within a specific spending limit. This game is playable on desktops, personal computers, and mobile devices, like most current racing-themed slot games, so you can even play while multitasking.

2. Route 777

Route 777 is a production of the Elk Studios with a classic reel setup and payline system. It is worth noting that fans of muscle vehicles will love this game because it includes several iconic automobiles from the ’60s and ’70s. The game has an impressive Return to Player (RTP) of 96.30%, meaning there is a high chance of winning. It is enjoyable and possesses eye-catching graphics. The game has unique features like multipliers, wilds, and free spins.

3. Drive: Multiplayer Mayhem

Although this game may look like a regular casino title with an immersive experience for some people, it is different for die-hard fans of Need For Speed (NFS). The game has a traditional reel 5 with a 15-payline system. It has many excellent features for beginners who prefer to play for entertainment and those who plan to go professionally.

The top prize in this racing-themed casino game is 750,000 coins, equivalent to a reasonable sum in real money value. Without a doubt, based on the feedback received from participants who have engaged in Drive: Multiplayer Mayhem, it is highly ranked among auto racing fans.

4. Green Light

Green Light is an RTG-powered video slot with a 5×3 reel configuration and 20 racing lines for players to play on and earn prizes. Players can wager as little as 0.1 coins per payline on Green Light, making it one of the cheapest.

Once the game has started, the race will start, and you can earn several extras. Your total wager will be increased by 200 if you get three, four, or more Green Lights. Additionally, the Green Light function will also be activated.

Deciding which automobile you’ll use to race around the track before starting would be best. For first place, there are 20 free gaming hands to play. You will receive 20 free spins for placing second and 15 free spins for finishing third. If you finish fourth or fifth, you’ll also receive free games.

5. Grand Prix

Playing the 24-hour Grand Prix casino games creates the feeling of a real-life race inside a player’s head. You feel like Lewis Hamilton on the steering wheel, holding the acceleration gears and dictating how fast the race goes.

It is worth noting that Grand Prix is a creation of R7 studios based on the Monaco Grand Prix season. It has an RTP of below 95%, but surprisingly, most people prefer to entertain themselves on it rather than earn.

Conclusion

The world of auto racing is fast and, most times, unpredictable. Its popularity in many countries has earned it the right to be ranked as a top sport. In that regard, it becomes clear why the casino and gaming market developed an interest in recreating games of its kind. Some of these top games have been listed in this article, and there are more for individuals who wish to explore.

Due to their growth and participation level, these games are now produced by a lot of gaming software providers. Each with its own design, theme, wagering, and payment options. The choice is directly placed in the hands of the excited fans to pick their preference and gamble responsibly.