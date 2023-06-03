Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Portland International Raceway; June 3, 2023

Track; Portland International Raceway (PIR)– Road Course (1.967-Miles)

Race: Pacific Office Automation 147; 75 Laps –25/25/25; 147.75 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; June 3, 2023 1:30 PM PT (4:30 ET)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Portland International Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to take to the 1.967-mile road course of Portland International Raceway (PIR) for the first time on Saturday morning at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM) for the Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track in Group A at 9:00 AM ET. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

– Portland International Raceway Stats; Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 will mark Retzlaff’s first career start at PIR and second career NXS road course race.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

Jeb Burton– No. 27 Bommarito.com / EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Portland International Raceway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton will take to the 1.967-mile road course of Portland International Raceway (PIR) Saturday morning at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET) for a scheduled 20-minute practice session.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM) for the Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 38 cars entered, no one will miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 9:20 AM ET. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

– Portland International Raceway Stats; Saturday’s Pacific Automation 147 will mark Burton’s second career start at PIR in NXS competition. Last season in the pouring rain Burton would start in the 21st position and be credited with 33rd after being involved in a crash on Lap-55 that would end his race early.

Featured Partners

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.