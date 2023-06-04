GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 10TH

FINISH: 1ST

POINTS: 3RD

Post-Race Quote: Grant, you get the win and you get an extra $50,000; that’s gotta be awesome!

“I forgot about that Regan! It’s just so hard to win these races, and if it’s about money, we would have quit a long time ago. But thank you to CRAFTSMAN for that, thank you so much to Champion Power Equipment, Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, Jeff Hensley, those guys behind that pit wall right there. Big Jim has been with me forever. Thank you to everybody for keepin’ on believing in us. It’s been a rocky year, but these last five races I feel like we’ve come to our own. We’ve had speed; I was a little disappointed yesterday – I felt like I nailed my lap and we were 10th. I looked at the lap tracker and I felt like we were 10th and that we weren’t a contending truck. But Jeff Hensley made the right calls.

﻿I mean overall, it was just a great day and the stars aligned. I don’t know if we were just on the limit right there on the end, but I think Ty just did what I did last year to Zane. I think Tic Tac (Chris Lawson, Crew Chief No. 38) made the winning call there, and I just got loose underneath of them. It’s just so hard to make those moves here but I’m just so proud of these guys. I’m proud of Champion Power Equipment. It’s just as good a time as any to announce that we are expecting another baby, so Michelle, I’ll be home tonight to see her. Life is good!”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Born Driven Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 35TH

FINISH: 15TH

POINTS: 16TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had a pretty eventful day with our Born Driven Chevrolet. Definitely not there is only one man. My GMS Racing teammates all running really well today. Getting damage from lap one, to somebody missing a shift in front of me, self inflicting damage later on in the race. Just kind of being a parachute with the nose damage. We never gave up, and I am really proud of my Wendell Scott Foundation group. They did such a great job and we had to go through a lot this weekend and last night and starting dead last. Really proud of my team and hopefully we will get some rest with these two weeks off and get back going and head into the summer with some good results for Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, and the men and women on my No. 24 team, everybody at GMS Fabrication, Chevrolet, General Motors, Butler Built, Alpinestars, Bell Racing, Competition Cleaning and ShadyRays.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline / LiftedTrucksForSale.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 17TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “Yeah, we had a really fast GMS Racing Silverado today at Gateway, and was super cool to run up front and be a contender. Unfortunately, a mistake on pit road kinda cost us a shot at a better finish. I can’t thank LiftedTrucksForSale.com enough for coming onboard along with all our other partners. I also have to say congratulations to Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team, that’s awesome for the organization to get its second win this year!”

